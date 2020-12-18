Logo
Warzone Dec 18 update patch notes: MW Tokens change & weapon adjustments

Published: 18/Dec/2020 17:50

by Tanner Pierce
BOCW Warzone Rebirth Season 1
Activision

Warzone Season 1

Raven Software have pushed out a brand new update for Warzone and it seems to address some of the biggest complaints since the game’s December 16 Black Ops Cold War integration. The studio confirms that Modern Warfare XP tokens have been re-enabled for Warzone and that weapon adjustments are deploying, alongside a variety of bug fixes.

Black Ops Cold War’s Warzone Season 1 was just released a few days ago and we already have the second update for the game since then. According to Raven, this patch will fix a number of different issues in Warzone, including one of the most talked about aspects since its “relaunch.” Many players were livid when they found out that they couldn’t use their hard-earned Double XP tokens from Modern Warfare and Warzone in Season 1, so those have now been re-enabled.

Further, while official patch notes remain unavailable, fans seem to have discovered that this patch’s “weapon adjustments” could impact the Warzone meta by buffing Black Ops Cold War gun range. There’s also, of course, some standard patch stuff here to break down. Here’s what you need to know.

Warzone Dec 18 early patch notes

Easily the most visible change with this update is the ability to use old Double XP tokens earned during the game’s Modern Warfare era. When the Black Ops Cold War integration happened on December 16, many fans were annoyed by the fact that Raven had removed all previous double XP tokens earned beforehand.

After a ton of outcry from the community, Raven has decided to reenable them. According to the devs, any leftover tokens earned during the Modern Warfare era will be usable in both MW and Warzone going forward but not Black Ops Cold War. In addition, any tokens earned in the foreseeable future will only be usable in Warzone and BOCW.

In addition, Raven also made some other changes to the game. The developer has hidden weapon challenges for guns that don’t exist in-game yet, which allowed players to see some upcoming DLC, and there have also been some weapon adjustments, although what those changes are specifically have yet to be announced.

According to some initial investigating, however, it appears that the Agency Suppressor (which is only available on Black Ops Cold War weapons) has had its damage range buffed (with some reports of recoil control improvements as well). Beyond that, however, there’s no other details about the weapon adjustments as of the time of this writing. We’ll update this story once new information becomes available.

All in all, it’s nice to see Raven supporting the game so much and releasing new updates so quickly. Here’s hoping the full extent of this patch becomes available soon, as the community has been hoping for more weapon changes (looking at you R9-0 shotgun) since the Season 1 update.

NICKMERCS shows off “best” MAC-10 Warzone loadout

Published: 18/Dec/2020 17:32

by James Busby
MAC-10
Activision / NICKMERCS (YouTube)

Black Ops Cold War NICKMERCS Warzone Warzone Season 1

The ever-popular Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has just showcased his overpowered MAC-10 loadout. Find out all the attachments you need to replicate it. 

While the vast majority of Black Ops Cold War’s guns have struggled to make an impact in Warzone, there are a few that have managed to take the spotlight. One of these guns is none other than the MAC-10. While Modern Warfare’s MP5 dominated the SMG meta since the game’s release, the MAC-10 could soon replace it for good. 

This pint-size SMG may be small but it comes packed with a lightning-fast rate of fire, ludicrous hip-fire accuracy, and decent damage to boot. As a result, both the casual and competitive Call of Duty playerbase has started to utilize it in Warzone. NICKMERCS believes it’s the best gun in Season 1, so here are all the attachments you should be using. 

Best MAC-10 loadout for Warzone

MAC-10
Activision / Treyarch
The MAC-10 is dominating Warzone lobbies.
  • Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 9
  • Barrel: 5.3” Extended 
  • Stock: Wire Stock
  • Underbarrel: Patrol Grip
  • Ammunition: STANAG 53 Rnd Drum

Nick’s loadout is different from our own MAC-10 loadout, as his one sacrifices a little accuracy and converts it into mobility and range. This allows players to aggressively push their foes to deliver some incredibly fast kills. When this SMG is equipped with an AR, you’ll have a dominant loadout that can delete people across all ranges. 

The Muzzle Brake 9 helps to diminish the MAC-10’s vertical recoil, enabling you to go full-auto without having to wrestle with the gun. Meanwhile, the Wire Stock and Patrol Grip keep both your movement speed and sprint to fire time fast. 

Rounding things off is the 5.3” Extended barrel and STANAG 53 Rnd Drum. The barrel increases bullet velocity, which makes this gun scintillatingly quick. Combine this with the 53 Rnd Drum and you have an SMG that can drop multiple foes in a short amount of time. 

“The MAC-10 is the best gun in the new season of Warzone without a doubt,” states Nick. “Trust me, this thing is broken. It’s overpowered, it’s unbelievable, and I love it.” The popular Call of Duty streamer certainly isn’t wrong as a lot of players have already started to ditch the MP5 in favor of it. 

“It literally turns people to dust. I mean it kills people so fast, it’s ridiculous,” says the CoD content creator. A lot of Black Ops Cold War guns have failed to topple the current meta guns due to their poor range damage, but that obviously hasn’t stopped MAC-10 from climbing its way to the top. 

“It kind of has that feel, that old school Black Ops 2 Skorpion feel. The Skorpion was really, really good, if not the best close-range gun in Black Ops 2. That’s what this gun feels like.” This setup even has a little extra range, so you’ll be able to down an enemy even out of close-quarter scenarios. 

So there you have it, why not take NICKMERCS’ MAC-10 loadout for a spin? You might even end up securing a bounty of kills.