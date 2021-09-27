Warzone and Cold War Season 6 leak reveals classic Black Ops operator

Warzone and Cold War Season 6 is right around the corner and new leaks continue to come out. The latest revealed that a classic Black Ops character, Alex Mason, is coming to the game as an operator skin.

Season 5 of Warzone and Cold War is set to end around October 6 which means Season 6 is on the horizon.

With every new season, players get a new bundle and a battle pass that offers tons of skins and other cosmetics to use in-game.

Thanks to a leak from the PlayStation store, we now know that a new operator will be coming to the game in Season 6, and he’s a Black Ops legend.

CoD leak reveals Alex Mason coming with Warzone & Cold War Season 6

If you played Black Ops or followed the storyline, then you’ll know exactly what Alex Mason means to the franchise.

What appears to be key artwork for Season 6 of Warzone and Cold War has leaked on the PlayStation Game Size Twitter account which showcases Mason.

🚨 Call of duty : Black Ops Cold War S6 🟪 #CallOfDuty #BlackOpsColdWar pic.twitter.com/EwFzrh2fXF — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) September 27, 2021

While Mason was very prominent in Black Ops I & II he did sort of make a return with The Numbers Event that happened in Season 5. Although the community thought it was underwhelming, maybe it was to lead to his arrival in Cold War.

With this leak, it is expected that he will be joining Hudson and Woods as operator skins in Warzone and Cold War. These will likely carry over with the integration of Vanguard into Warzone as well.

Season 6 of Warzone and Cold War is expected to arrive on October 7 but we will update you as more information is revealed.