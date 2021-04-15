Warzone & Cold War April 15 patch notes: new modes & playlists, Triple Double XP, more - Dexerto

As Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War approach the highly anticipated Season 3, new updates have rolled out across both games on April 15 — bringing new modes, playlists, and XP offerings.
Things are ramping up in CoD’s battle royale, multiplayer, and zombies worlds with Season 3 getting closer and closer on the horizon. Warzone has new action and new playlists while Black Ops Cold War is celebrating the addition of new modes with a ton of player 2XP. Here’s all you need to know for each game.
Warzone April 15 update patch notes
Along with Warzone’s changes to zombies and radiation zones, here are April 15’s playlist changes:
Playlist additions
- Plunder: Blood Money Quads
- Rebirth Island: Resurgence Duos
Playlist removals
- Verdansk: Mini Royale Trios
- Plunder: Quads
Black Ops Cold War April 15 update patch notes
BLUEPRINT GUN GAME, APOCALYPSE 24/7 + MORE
Today’s update brings the all-new Blueprint Gun Game mode to Multiplayer, along with the return of Apocalypse 24/7 and Snipers Only Moshpit to close out the season!
Progress through an arsenal of Weapon Blueprints in this new version of the free-for-all Gun Game mode. Weapon progression can change from match to match with different Blueprints available per tier, so keep on your toes and stay on target. Come out on top as the first to progress through all 20 weapons to win the match.
CUSTOM MODS IN CREATE-A-CLASS
After some final touches behind the scenes, the Custom Mods menu is now available in Create-a-Class, allowing players to name and save custom Blueprint creations via Gunsmith Customs and take them into their next match. Dead Ops Arcade 3 also gets an update in Zombies today, with new XP award adjustments and bug fixes now live.
TRIPLE-DOUBLE WEEKEND STARTS TOMORROW
We’re bringing out the big guns at the end of the season with a new Triple-Double Weekend, featuring Double XP, Double Weapon XP, and Double Battle Pass XP starting at 10AM PT tomorrow through 10AM PT Monday, April 19th!
Now’s your chance to hit that final Prestige Level, max out the Battle Pass to Tier 100, add another Prestige Key or two to your collection, and complete every Season Challenge in Multiplayer and Zombies while you can. If you’ve already achieved the title of Prestige Master this season, congratulations: you’ve earned it. If you’ve still got some grinding to do, there’s never been a better time than now.
SEASON THREE INCOMING
With the final week of Season Two Reloaded drawing to a close, an all-new season of content is just around the corner… and Adler’s time is running out.
After falling for Naga’s diversion in Laos, Woods and his team have been thrown off the scent just long enough to allow Stitch to continue his master plan for Adler. All signs point to Verdansk.
Check out the official Season Two Outro Cinematic below, and get ready for next week’s explosive launch of Season Three.
Here’s what’s new in our latest update:
GLOBAL
Features
- Custom Mods
- Now available in Create-a-Class. Name and save up to 10 custom Blueprint creations per weapon via the Custom Mods menu.
- Addressed an issue where attachments that had not been properly unlocked through weapon progression now correctly appear locked.
MULTIPLAYER
Modes
- Blueprint Gun Game
- All-new version of Gun Game now available in Multiplayer.
- Progress through an arsenal of Weapon Blueprints from launch through Season Two Reloaded.
- Weapon progression can change from match to match, with different Blueprints available per tier.
- First player to progress through all 20 weapons wins the match.
- Snipers Only Moshpit
- Returned to Featured Playlists.
- Addressed an issue that could cause non-sniper classes to be reset when entering a match of Snipers Only Moshpit.
Featured Playlists
- Blueprint Gun Game [NEW]
- Apocalypse 24/7
- Snipers Only Moshpit
- Gunfight Blueprints
- Nuketown 24/7 (also available in Hardcore)
- Prop Hunt
- Face Off (also available in Hardcore)
- Multi-Team Moshpit
ZOMBIES
Dead Ops Arcade 3
- Gameplay
- Added adjustments to XP awards.
- UI
- Addressed an issue that could display incorrect data in the After-Action Report when playing Solo Advanced Start mode.
- Stability
- Added a stability fix to Silverback Slideways bonus round.
Featured Playlists
- Outbreak
- Firebase Z
- Die Maschine
- Dead Ops Arcade: First Person
- Dead Ops Arcade
- Onslaught (PlayStation)
- Onslaught Containment (PlayStation)
- Onslaught Nuketown (PlayStation)
- Onslaught Apocalypse (PlayStation)