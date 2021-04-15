Warzone & Cold War April 15 patch notes: new modes & playlists, Triple Double XP, more - Dexerto

TRIPLE-DOUBLE WEEKEND STARTS TOMORROW

We’re bringing out the big guns at the end of the season with a new Triple-Double Weekend, featuring Double XP, Double Weapon XP, and Double Battle Pass XP starting at 10AM PT tomorrow through 10AM PT Monday, April 19th!

Now’s your chance to hit that final Prestige Level, max out the Battle Pass to Tier 100, add another Prestige Key or two to your collection, and complete every Season Challenge in Multiplayer and Zombies while you can. If you’ve already achieved the title of Prestige Master this season, congratulations: you’ve earned it. If you’ve still got some grinding to do, there’s never been a better time than now.

SEASON THREE INCOMING

With the final week of Season Two Reloaded drawing to a close, an all-new season of content is just around the corner… and Adler’s time is running out.

After falling for Naga’s diversion in Laos, Woods and his team have been thrown off the scent just long enough to allow Stitch to continue his master plan for Adler. All signs point to Verdansk.

Check out the official Season Two Outro Cinematic below, and get ready for next week’s explosive launch of Season Three.