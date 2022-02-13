Warzone cheaters flaunt hacks on TikTok as players blast RICOCHET

Warzone cheaters have been brazenly sharing clips of their hacking to TikTok – as legitimate players of the CoD battle royale express concerns over the strength of RICOCHET anti-cheat.

Since Warzone’s launch back in March of 2020, there has been no bigger topic among players, pros and developers than cheating. Hackers have proved incredibly resilient and difficult to get rid of, prompting the launch of RICOCHET – Activision’s own dedicated anti-cheat system.

Even since RICOCHET launched, plenty of players have expressed concerns about the ongoing prevalence of cheaters in standard matches.

It’s fair to say that any player with a few games under their belt will have encountered an opponent cheating.

Now, Warzone cheaters are flaunting their hacks via TikTok, all while legitimate Warzone players demand improvements to RICOCHET.

The TikTok was posted on Reddit with the description: “Blatant cheater on TikTok. Thanks, RICOCHET.”

Attached was a TikTok from account ‘realcutzbychris’, showing a Warzone player blatantly using wallhacks. Enemy outlines are visible through multiple layers, and the cheater is able to rack up numerous kills as a result.

Even more frustrating is the timing of the TikToks, coinciding with a perceived uptick in the number of cheaters and hackers on Warzone.

One player asked: “Did they turn off the anti-cheat today? I’ve never reported anyone for cheating before, but all of a sudden I’m getting beamed with an assault rifle from 500 meters away through trees. Watching them from spectate, they’re snapping between players, beaming them all around the map.”

Another echoed the comments, saying: “Anyone notice there is an increase of rage cheats with spinbots, wallhack, aimbots currently?”

Players will be hoping that RICOCHET proves more robust than it first appears, with Warzone’s cheating problems remaining notoriously difficult to manage.