Warzone cheater gets brutally humiliated as legit player gets revenge on wallhacker

Warzone players have come together to celebrate the humiliation of a blatant cheater, who was using wallhacks against opponents, as a victim got their revenge.

The plague of hackers ruining Warzone, and Black Ops 6 too, has been a non-stop complaint for players.

Some have argued that the cheating problem is the primary reason for CoD’s player count declining, at least the public player count numbers available on Steam.

Activision has made attempts to squash the issue, but most have been in vain. A bigger update is planned for Seasons 2 and 3, which will introduce a kernel-level anti-cheat, similar to the one used in Valorant.

In the meantime though, players who want to play Warzone will have to deal with the hackers the old-fashioned way – reporting them, and trying to humiliate them when they can.

Warzone player humiliates blatant cheater

After all, cheaters are typically not very good players, and sometimes even the hacks aren’t enough to compensate for their lack of skill.

That was the case for one player, called ‘HeavnHost’, who casually took out a legitimate player, ‘Faust’, by shooting him through a wall and doorway, using an obvious wallhack.

After reporting the cheater, Faust spawned back in and landed back on the same building.

As HeavnHost pushed him by climbing up the ladder, Faust simply used his trusty pistol to knock the cheater while he was climbing, and therefore couldn’t shoot back.

And it wasn’t to be a quick elimination after that. Faust picked the cheater up as a human shield, before bending him over a nearby bed, and, well, you can see what happened next for yourself.

Faust then finished the cheater off with a swift baseball bat finishing move.

Adding salt to the wound, another player posted in the game chat, “hacker and still getting rekd hahahaha.” Unfortunately, they sent it to party chat, so the hacker would never have seen it.

“Imagine aimbotting and wall hacking and still getting killed, hilarious to see. WILD that WZ and just cod in general is plagued with cheaters,” a player on Reddit commented.

The CoD community might be giving up hope on Warzone until the cheating is tackled more sufficiently, but at least those who stick around can do their best to humiliate bad hackers like this one.