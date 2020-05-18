Warzone changes & new Modern Warfare maps announced for next update

Call of Duty developers Infinity Ward have revealed what's coming in the next Modern Warfare update – two new maps for multiplayer and a series of changes in Warzone, including the addition of a new item called Armor Box, several more weapons in the Gulag, and a couple of new battle royale modes.

There's still a good chunk of Season 3 left in Modern Warfare, and Infinity Ward will be rolling out more new content for players to enjoy in the next update, which will presumably release on May 19.

Hardhat, the classic map from Modern Warfare 3, will be added to multiplayer with its own 24/7 playlist. Additionally, the smaller map known as Aisle 9, will also make its debut, available in both Gunfight and regular MP.

On the Warzone side of things, there will be two major updates made - the addition of a new item called Armor Box, and several more weapons added to the Gulag.

The Armor Box will work very similarly to a Munitions Box, except players who interact with it will fully replenish their armor. It will be available in ground loot, Supply Boxes, or via purchase at Buy Stations.

As for the Gulag, players will now be given the opportunity to use several SMGs and assault rifles for the first time. The list included AK-47, M13, Kilo 141, Ram-7, Striker 45, and more, but pistols and shotguns will remain in the pool, so there's a chance some of you could still get those.

Last but not least, the patch will introduce two new modes in Warzone – Blood Money Quads and Classic Battle Royale. Blood Money Quads is pretty self-explanatory; players will now be able to queue into the Cash-based playlist with a full team of four.

Classic BR, as its name suggests, will be a barebones version of the Battle Royale, which means no Buy Stations, Contracts, or Gulag.

As always, are also a series of fixes for bugs and other issues scheduled to be implemented in this next patch, so most of the glitches and problems that players have been complaining about should be addressed soon.

When will the next MW update release?

Infinity Ward have yet to announce when this next patch will be going live, but it's safe to assume it'll most likely be on Tuesday, May 19, since almost every major MW update has been released on a Tuesday.

As for the exact release time, that also remains unclear at this point. We could it roll out at the usual time of 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET, but some update, especially bigger ones, have gone live later on in the evening as to not disrupt the servers too much. If that is the case this time as well, then players might have to wait until 11 PM PT / 2 AM ET (on Wednesday).

