Warzone challenges confirm Zombies being added in Season 2 update - Dexerto

A new set of Call of Duty Warzone challenges appears to have confirmed that Zombies will arrive on Verdansk with the upcoming Season 2 update.

It’s a big week for Call of Duty fans, as the highly-anticipated Season 2 update drops for both mainline entry Black Ops Cold War and battle royale mode Warzone, with plenty of exciting additions on the way.

Fans of the classic Zombies mode are in luck, as it’s been announced that a large-scale mode called Outbreak is coming to Black Ops Cold War, where players will be tasked with completing challenges in the Ural Mountains.

But that’s not all, as a set of new challenges appears to confirm that Zombies will also be coming back to Warzone when Season 2 of the popular battle royale launches on Wednesday, February 24, between 9 PM and 11 PM PT.

Is Call of Duty Warzone getting Zombies?

Eagle-eyed Warzone players will have noticed a series of Zombies teasers popping up towards the end of Season 1, including a machine with the command ‘activate zombies’ on it and familiar static effects taking over players’ screens.

Now, a set of Warzone challenges have been shared on social media, and they pretty much confirmed what fans have been guessing for a while now: Zombies are set to make their return to Warzone in a big way.

The challenges in question can be seen in the tweet below. One of them requires players to ‘eliminate 8 Zombies before the first circle closes’, while another asks them to ‘use Shotguns to eliminate 8 Zombies’.

Warzone Zombies confirmed for Season 2? These new challenges seem to indicate so! Maybe they're arriving in that cargo ship 🤔 pic.twitter.com/EbLGnDVmmP — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) February 24, 2021

All of these challenges state that they must be completed in Warzone, not Black Ops Cold War.

Zombies previously appeared in Warzone through the Zombies Royale LTM, which took place during the Halloween-themed Haunting of Verdansk event in October 2020, and saw eliminated players reanimated as Zombies.

It’s unknown if the new update will reintroduce Zombies with a similar LTM, or if it will be something new entirely. Either way, we should find out when Warzone Season 2 goes live on Wednesday, February 24.

Elsewhere in CoD news, Treyarch have announced that there will be a Black Ops Cold War free access week available when Season 2 launches, which will also let players experience the new Outbreak Zombies mode.

They’ve also revealed the contents of the Season 2 Battle Pass, including tier rewards.