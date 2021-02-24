 Warzone challenges confirm Zombies being added in Season 2 update - Dexerto
Warzone challenges confirm Zombies being added in Season 2 update

Published: 24/Feb/2021 10:51

by Daniel Megarry
Warzone Season 2 Zombies
Activision / Infinity Ward

A new set of Call of Duty Warzone challenges appears to have confirmed that Zombies will arrive on Verdansk with the upcoming Season 2 update.

It’s a big week for Call of Duty fans, as the highly-anticipated Season 2 update drops for both mainline entry Black Ops Cold War and battle royale mode Warzone, with plenty of exciting additions on the way.

Fans of the classic Zombies mode are in luck, as it’s been announced that a large-scale mode called Outbreak is coming to Black Ops Cold War, where players will be tasked with completing challenges in the Ural Mountains.

But that’s not all, as a set of new challenges appears to confirm that Zombies will also be coming back to Warzone when Season 2 of the popular battle royale launches on Wednesday, February 24, between 9 PM and 11 PM PT.

Cold War Zombies
Treyarch/Activision
Zombies will play a big part in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 2.

Is Call of Duty Warzone getting Zombies?

Eagle-eyed Warzone players will have noticed a series of Zombies teasers popping up towards the end of Season 1, including a machine with the command ‘activate zombies’ on it and familiar static effects taking over players’ screens.

Now, a set of Warzone challenges have been shared on social media, and they pretty much confirmed what fans have been guessing for a while now: Zombies are set to make their return to Warzone in a big way.

The challenges in question can be seen in the tweet below. One of them requires players to ‘eliminate 8 Zombies before the first circle closes’, while another asks them to ‘use Shotguns to eliminate 8 Zombies’.

All of these challenges state that they must be completed in Warzone, not Black Ops Cold War.

Zombies previously appeared in Warzone through the Zombies Royale LTM, which took place during the Halloween-themed Haunting of Verdansk event in October 2020, and saw eliminated players reanimated as Zombies.

It’s unknown if the new update will reintroduce Zombies with a similar LTM, or if it will be something new entirely. Either way, we should find out when Warzone Season 2 goes live on Wednesday, February 24.

Elsewhere in CoD news, Treyarch have announced that there will be a Black Ops Cold War free access week available when Season 2 launches, which will also let players experience the new Outbreak Zombies mode.

They’ve also revealed the contents of the Season 2 Battle Pass, including tier rewards.

Why Clayster flipped off CDL on-broadcast during Royal Ravens matchup

Published: 24/Feb/2021 4:13 Updated: 24/Feb/2021 4:14

by Brad Norton
YouTube: CDL

Call of Duty League clayster New York Subliners

James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks flipped the bird to the Call of Duty League moments before the New York Subliners took on the Royal Ravens. Here’s why the veteran was all too frustrated before his latest matchup.

As players got settled into the lobby for the second week of CDL action in 2021, something clearly ticked off NYSL. There was visible frustration from the players before they kicked off the opening map.

Coming off a difficult 0-3 loss to the Los Angeles Thieves a week prior, the lineup was looking to rebound with a bang. Before they got their boots on the ground, however, a key moment from the previous week was broadcast for the world to see.

The CDL stream revealed Clayster’s heated comms after the disappointing loss. This private matter shouldn’t have been aired at all, according to Clay, let alone moments before their next match.

So, he took out his frustration the only way he could: flipping the bird on-stream.

“I had complained last time about showing my cam when I was super upset with my team,” he explained. “So I was pretty upset with them airing my after-match comms.”

Despite the 0-3 scoreline, NYSL’s series against the LA Thieves was one of the closest all week. The Hardpoint came within nine points, SnD went to a round 11, and Control went the distance as well.

Understandably, Clayster was fairly heated after the extremely close series that very well could have been a 3-0 in their favor.

“That was really bad guys,” he said in the now-public aftermath. “I don’t know what the f*** I watched. That was so stupid. We’re up 5-3 in the Search and we can’t close it out?”

This moment was captured on the broadcast last week but the comms were only just revealed today. Frustrated with the CDL running it without permission, Clayster stuck his middle finger up the next time his camera was on-stream.

“It was basically a nice little screw you before the match,” he said.

“I don’t appreciate that. I’m going to be having a talk with the league. If they’re going to make us sit here, I think it’s a little unprofessional to use the comms in the video. Especially right before we play a match.”

The NYSL vs Royal Ravens series begins at the 1:31:50 mark below.

While the video could have brought the team down, they didn’t let it get to them. NYSL dominated the Royal Ravens to rebound with a lopsided 3-0 win in Week 2.

If the League does try to punish Clayster, it looks like he’ll be alright: the official Subliners account tweeted “we’ll pay his fine” in response to the situation.