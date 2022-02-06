Warzone campers are abusing a loadout drop glitch for easy kills

Warzone players are losing their minds as campers are abusing an exploit to get inside loadout drops and kill people without them ever knowing.

Camping is not beloved by the CoD community. People have gone to the extent and claimed that it ruins the fun of the game. Even Call of Duty devs have chimed in and called all campers “cowards.”

However that doesn’t seem to stop them from finding new ways to be sneaky, even if that means using a glitch to do so.

Warzone campers find broken glitch to hide

With the loadout drop change being reverted in Warzone, players have been eager to get their hands on one as quick as possible.

However, A Reddit post by ‘colemanni’ has players thinking twice before sprinting right up to one.

In the clip, you can see that the player stood right next to the loadout drop and had their teammate drive a car into it. This allowed the character model to warp into the box and wait there.

They posted up for a bit and caught an enemy by surprise when they attempted to collect their loadout, killing them without any warning, and netting one of the easiest kills we’ve ever seen in Warzone.

The community was losing their minds when they saw this and one Redditor said, “When did they add prop hunt to Warzone?” Another person wondered what the player called out when they died from a person camping in it, saying something along the lines of “inside the loadout drop.”

While this is certainly not an intended feature, Raven Software have yet to address this. However, with Season 2 being delayed to fix some problems, it is likely that this could be patched soon.