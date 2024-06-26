Warzone C4 nerfed again after explosives continued to run rampant

C4 explosives have been nerfed again in Warzone in the MW3 Season 4 Reloaded update after they became an incredibly popular meta choice once again, years after they dominated in Verdansk.

After Thermobaric grenades were removed from Warzone after becoming supremely popular (and overpowered), the C4 soon took over. While the explosive didn’t have the same power or throwing distance it had back in Warzone 1, it was still very powerful and could rip through teams.

On June 18, there was a hotfix to nerf the C4, reducing their damage radius and throw velocity, but that clearly wasn’t enough, as developers Raven Software have opted to hit them even harder with a further nerf on June 26, for Season 4 Reloaded, barely a week later.

Here’s what was changed, as per the patch notes:

Decreased max damage to 200, down from 275

Decreased outer damage to 100, down from 137

Decreased max radius to 6.5 meters, down from 7

This is another extremely significant nerf, that could seriously hamper how popular the C4 is in Warzone going forward, with players perhaps more tempted to take a Semtex or Frag Grenade as they’re easier to use.

That said, 200 damage is still pretty strong, especially if you’re set up and anticipating a push and can trigger the C4 once your opponents approach. After that, it’s a matter of seconds between your gun coming back out and your opponent being sent to the Gulag.

The radius reduction and outer damage reduction could actually prove to be more significant, as you’ll now need opponents to be much closer to hit them with the upper limit of 200.

The meta could see some more notable changes with the weapon buffs and nerfs that arrived in Season 4 reloaded, and C4 may be one to start fading into irrelevancy now.