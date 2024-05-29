All Buy Station and loot changes in Warzone Season 4

Warzone’s Season 4 update on May 29 unleashed a host of changes for the Buy Stations and loot spread across the Urzikstan map. Here’s everything to know about the latest pricing adjustments and loot updates.

Some of the most noteworthy changes from the patch notes revolve around map updates, with unlocked Bunkers now featuring an escape hatch. Warzone players can also expect four new Gulag layouts upon diving into Season 4.

Adjustments to Buy Station prices and loot constitute the other major changes. For example, the frequency of Supply Boxes has increased by 20 percent, while the developers dropped ground loot density by 15 percent.

Buy Station and loot changes in Warzone Season 4

All changes entered into effect at the start of Season 4.

Buy Stations will feature each of the following items in unlimited stock:

Team Revive

Armor Plate

Gas Mask

Ammo Box

UAV

Supply UAV

Loadout

Team Revive $3,000 Unlimited

Armor Plate $300 Unlimited

Gas Mask $3,000 Unlimited

Ammo Box $2,000 Unlimited

UAV $6,000 Unlimited

Supply UAV $2,000 Unlimited

Loadout Variable Unlimited

Cluster Strike $4,000 2

Precision Airstrike $6,000 2

Utility Box $3,000 2

Self Revive $4,000 2

Portable Radar $2,000 2

Mosquito Drone $4,000 2

Bunker Buster $4,000 2

Gulag Token $4,000 2

Specialist $30,000 1



Loot has received a general balance pass. Many items have had their rarity adjusted, making some items more common in ground loot, while other items are exclusively rare in chests.

The overall acquisition rate of cash via ground loot and Supply Boxes has been reduced by 50%.

The density of ground loot has been reduced by 15%.

Supply Boxes

Overall frequency increased by 20%

Frequency of basic rarity has been reduced by 9%

Frequency of legendary rarity has been increased by 5%

Frequency of reusable rarity has increased by 4%

Gulag Tokens

Very low chance in general loot​

Guaranteed from Most Wanted ​

Limited inventory at Buy Station

Redeploy Pack

Doesn’t spawn in general loot​

Low chance as reward for Most Wanted​

Redeploy Flares

Low chance in legendary chests ​

Lower chance where support items can spawn such as medical cabinets

The following legendary items are now exclusive to certain locations:

Durable Gas Mask: Bunker Chests Intel Contracts

Redeploy Pack: Blacksite Most Wanted

Foresight: Bunker Chests

Specialist Perk Pack: Buy Stations



Activision deployed Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 on Wednesday, May 29.