Warzone left ‘broken’ as Akimbo glitch gives Handgun fastest TTK in the game

Warzone’s meta has been left “ruined” as a newly spotted Akimbo glitch is giving the COR-45 Handgun the fastest time to kill (TTK) in the entire game, and by no small margin either.

As with any competitive FPS, improving your TTK is vital. In Warzone’s four-year history, we’ve seen all sorts of insane loadouts and wacky bugs manipulating TTK, it’s just part and parcel of the experience.

Though a new bug may have just taken it further than ever before, with a wild Akimbo glitch handing out perhaps the fastest TTK the CoD BR has seen thus far.

JGOD was among the first to uncover the bug on August 14 and in a matter of hours, it spread like wildfire. Players across the board are labeling the game as ‘broken’ and “ruined” until Activision issues a fix.

“The COR-45 Akimbo glitch just broke Warzone,” ZLaner chimed in with a brief clip using the busted setup.

In mere moments, multiple enemies were mowed down as the Akimbo weapons shredded through anything in close to mid-range. Enemies barely have a fraction of a second to react, let alone begin firing back.

Evidently not intentional, content creators have since shown off how they manipulate Warzone’s loadout system to equip some modifications on the COR-45 Handgun that aren’t supposed to work together.

First up, players need to go into the loadout screen and equip the COR-45 Handgun. This can be done with other Blueprints for the weapon too. From here, simply de-select all attachments on the gun so it’s completely blank.

Next, head to the Rear Grip slot and select the Akimbo option, as you might have guessed. Then, go to the Conversion Kit section at the bottom of the screen. While the XRK IP-V2 Conversion Kit appears locked, the current bug allows you to equip it nonetheless.

At least, this glitch works with a mouse as your input device. Those using a controller don’t appear to be having the same luck in breaking Warzone.

If you’re able to make it past this step, however, you’re then able to equip any other attachments you like to buff the build some more.

You too can be annihilating your lobbies with this clearly busted loadout until a fix is issued. Activision is yet to comment on the glitch at the time of writing, but we’ll update you here with any further developments.