Warzone & BO6 players convinced devs are “gaslighting” with hit registration update

Activision claimed that perceived hit registration issues in Black Ops 6 and Warzone are simply a visual error, but players aren’t buying it.

As the name suggests, hit registration refers to how accurately a bullet gets registered on an enemy player after being fired at. When done correctly, a server will quickly and accurately process the information immediately after a player fires their weapon.

However, bad hit registration refers to when you fire a weapon at an enemy, your shot appears to visually hit them on your screen, but the game server doesn’t register it as a hit, causing the enemy to take no damage, even when your aim was seemingly accurate.

In the case of XDefiant, some players blamed poor hit registration for shortening the game’s lifespan. Clips circulated online of players getting killed despite being behind a wall, and that’s a result of underperforming servers.

Call of Duty is no stranger to hit registration issues, but some Black Ops 6 players believe it’s worse than ever. Just like XDefiant, videos have spread around social media of bullets appearing to hit their target but not register.

In response, Activision said, “We’ve identified an issue that could result in erroneous visual blood effects when damage was not actually dealt while shooting at enemies in all modes.”

Claiming that the visual effect showing damage is wrong did not sit well with users who believe otherwise.

Black Ops 6 players provide hit registration issue receipts

Players voiced their frustrations in the comment section because they have video evidence that the issue is poor hit registration instead of a visual error.

CoD content creator Loochy responded, “I’m sorry but I’m not gonna be gaslit into thinking the erroneous visual blood effects are to blame.”

HunterTV posted a video of the hit registration issues in full effect and argued, “Call of Duty officially lying to players saying they aren’t actually hitting shots instead of just admitting the real problem.”

CoD YouTuber Blame Truth also posted a clip of the issue and added, “I’m sorry but you’re doing WHAT?”

It’s clear that BO6 multiplayer and Warzone suffer from bullets not accurately registering when they hit their target, and this investigation comes across as a slap in the face of players who are growing increasingly frustrated with the development team.