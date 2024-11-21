Warzone & BO6 Nov 21 update patch notes: Rebirth Island returns, Stim Shot buff, & increased XP

Warzone & BO6 Nov 21 update patch notes: Rebirth Island returns, Stim Shot buff, & increased XPActivision
The latest Black Ops 6 and Warzone update introduces a new event, adds back Rebirth Island to Warzone, and gives a much-needed buff to Stim Shots.
The Hit List event tasks players with completing a series of contracts to earn free rewards, including the Power Drill Melee Weapon, Sirin 9mm secondary weapon, Verteran Perk, and a new attachment.
On November 18, Raven Software added Rebirth Island to Warzone’s map pool. The reunion only lasted a few hours because the development team was forced to remove the map due to game-breaking lighting and audio issues.
This update addresses those issues and ensures a better experience when jumping back in.
Meanwhile, a previous update nerfed Stim Shots in Warzone, reducing the speed boost provided after using one. Raven Software listened to community feedback and buffed the tactical equipment item.
Let’s take a look at what else changed in this update.
Warzone Nov 21 update patch notes
Here are the complete Warzone update patch notes.
Playlist
- Rebirth Island will be re-enabled in the Warzone playlist later this morning.
Thank you for your patience these last few days as we’ve worked to bring Rebirth Island back to the Warzone playlist! We wanted to take the necessary time to address key issues and make improvements to ensure the best possible experience.
Maps
- Rebirth Island
- A number of lighting and audio adjustments have been made to improve gameplay.
General
- Armory
- The Warzone Armory will be re-enabled later today.
- XP Balancing
- Increased player XP in Battle Royale and Plunder
- Increased Weapon XP in Plunder and Resurgence
We’ve made several adjustments to Player and Weapon XP in order to bring earn rates across different modes closer together.
- Stim Shot
- The speed boost duration has been increased from 1 second to 3.
“Upon the launch of Warzone, we identified a critical issue and, in response, temporarily reduced both the speed increase and the duration of Stim Shots while we worked on a solution. Our goal is to offer a meaningful speed boost with a clear upper limit, to ensure balanced and consistent combat encounters. As it stands, both Resolute and Stim Shot provide a 15% speed boost each, with their combined effect capping at 20%. This allows players to experiment with various combinations to reach the maximum impact.”
- Deployable Box Interaction Speed
- We’ve removed an unintentional delay that previously prevented players from interacting with the Armor/Munitions/Utility Box when initially deployed.
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue on Area 99 that would cause players to hear Killstreaks from across the map.
- Fixed an issue that would cause players to drop a weapon involuntarily while attempting to pick up a different weapon from the ground.
- Fixed an issue that would prompt players to remove an Aftermarket Part from their weapon despite one not being currently equipped.
- Fixed an issue that caused the STB 556 Assault Rifle body to disappear when equipping an underbarrel attachment.
Black Ops 6 Nov 21 update patch notes
Here are the complete BO6 update patch notes.
Multiplayer
Playlist Updates
- Added 10v10 Moshpit to Quickplay
- Added Hardcore 10v10 Moshpit to Hardcore Quickplay
- Added Hideout, Extraction, and Protocol to 10v10 map pool
Challenges
- Addressed an issue on the Krig C and Saug where Camo progression for Dark Spine was not tracking properly.
Ranked Play
Restrictions Update
- The RC-XD has been restricted in all modes.
Gameplay
- Addressed an issue where some matches would unintentionally end in a draw.
UI
- Addressed an issue where SR would sometimes display incorrectly after a match.
- Addressed an issue where players would sometimes be stuck with no UI after a match ended when they are max level.
Zombies
Movement
- Addressed an issue where players would be slowed when reloading while sprinting.
Challenges
- Addressed an issue that could prevent the “Box Addict” Dark Ops Challenge to not track properly.
Stability
- Added various stability fixes.
