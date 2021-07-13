Warzone Blueprint Blitz: Season 4 Reloaded game mode explained

Warzone’s Season 4 Reloaded updated is bringing with it plenty of exciting new content to the BR, but one of the most highly anticipated additions is that of Blueprint Blitz.

The Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update includes the new OTs 9 SMG and Mace melee weapon, but it will also introduce a new event type. Blueprint Blitz is a new special global event that will enable players to earn permanent weapon blueprints for their favorite loadouts.

Raven Software is adding Blueprint Blitz as part of the new update, so if you’re looking to farm up weapon blueprints for a bunch of weapons, then you’ll definitely wish to spend some time grinding out the new mode.

What is Warzone Blueprint Blitz?

As the name suggests, Blueprint Blitz is a special event that enables players to unlock a variety of unique weapon designs. During the new special global event, Contraband Contracts automatically spawn after you complete two regular Contracts.

These Contraband Contracts award you with a permanent Weapon Blueprint reward if you’re able to extract it from the DZ, in addition to tons of Cash within your current match. This makes it extremely useful for those that wish to purchase loadouts and the new Sentry Gun Killstreak from the Buy Stations.

However, the most exciting thing about Blueprint Blitz is that it enables players to earn Weapon Blueprints from prior seasons. This is particularly good news for newer players who have only just started their Warzone career or for returning players that might have missed past season weapon cosmetics.

The competition for these Contraband Contracts will certainly make Verdansk even more competitive, so make sure you take extra care when making your way over to the DZ. After all, we expect many squads will be camping at these locations with the aim of picking up some easy kills.