Warzone blueprint appears to have 30% more damage than base weapon - Dexerto

Warzone blueprint appears to have 30% more damage than base weapon

Published: 10/Jan/2021 17:04

by Joe Craven
Mac 10 being used in BOCW
Treyarch

YouTuber JGOD has revealed that certain blueprint weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone appear to have a significant damage boost over their standard counterparts, as fans concern over ‘pay to win’ guns in the battle royale grows.

Recent revelations in the Warzone community have concerned players of CoD’s sophomore battle royale, with many signs suggesting that blueprint weapons, specifically variants of the MAC-10, have received a sly buff over their base versions.

Blueprint weapons are pre-built variants of base weapons, with specific attachments already equipped. They are only accessible through bundles and, to this point, were believed to be entirely cosmetic.

Gallantry blueprint in Warzone
Activision
The Gallantry blueprint of Black Ops Cold War’s MAC-10 has come under serious scrutiny of late.

It has previously emerged that the Gallantry MAC-10 variant dealt significantly more headshot damage and had more manageable recoil. However, in a January 9 YouTube video, JGOD revealed that the problems actually run far deeper.

In the video, he returns to the MAC-10 Gallantry blueprint, and shows that its damage is significantly higher than that of the base weapon. After receiving a tip-off from a member of the Warzone community, JGOD found that the blueprint MAC-10 dealt roughly 30% more damage than the base version of the SMG.

Breaking it down, JGOD shows that the blueprint MAC-10 deals more damage to every part of enemies’ bodies, particularly the head, chest and stomach. Similarly, the BOCW MP5, MW MP5 and base MAC-10 all come out relatively close when it come to TTK and range. However, throwing in the Gallantry variant shows just how overpowered it is, comprehensively beating out every aforementioned weapon at all ranges.

Many fans are incredibly concerned about the weapon variant, simply because blueprints have, to this point, appeared to be cosmetic only. Their availability though – largely available through the purchasing of bundles – could signal a shift towards pay to win weaponry in the Call of Duty battle royale.

Needless to say, questions have since been raised over other Warzone blueprints, with players wondering whether they will also provide a tangible advantage in almost every gunfight.

Initially, the headshot difference was considered a mistake by the game’s developers, but recent discoveries regarding overall damage have led many to the conclusion they are intentional.

As we have seen in past CoD titles, pay to win weapons are never looked upon favorably by the community. At the time of writing, neither Infinity Ward, Treyarch or Raven have addressed the disparity between the base MAC-10 and the far more viable blueprint.

Warzone trick lets you land without pulling your parachute

Published: 10/Jan/2021 13:31

by Connor Bennett
Warzone character skydiving without a parachute
Activision

Call of Duty Warzone players have got a neat trick that allows them to land in certain places on Verdansk with needing to pull open their parachute. 

Ever since Warzone was released back in March, fans of the battle royale have been trying to find ways to get a leg up on their opponents. Be it through using different weapons, completing easter eggs to get free killstreaks, or abusing glitches, plenty of advantages have been found. 

One of the easiest tricks, at least that kill hungry players used for a while, is to dive into Verdansk while shooting a weapon. It can be a difficult one to balance the first time, because you’re falling headfirst, and trying to get kills – the ground comes at you pretty quickly.

Many players will try and pull their parachute as late as possible, giving them plenty of time to try and get kills in the sky. However, some players have gone one step further and found a way to avoid using the parachute altogether.

call of duty warzone sbmm bot lobbies
Activision
Parachutes are usually a key part to Warzone games.

How to land in Warzone without a parachute

It comes from Reddit user Thexer0, who showed that if you’re dropping into Verdansk, you can actually land on different surfaces without the parachute.

While you should slam into the ground and need to be picked up, as the Redditor shows by using a Satellite dish, you can hit certain edges of items and land on your feet. With the dish, the player simply slides off the curved edge, and pulls out their starting pistol. 

As Thexer0 points out, it is something to use “at your own risk” given that, if it’s not on the correct surface, you will find yourself looking a bit stupid and needing help right away.

You can free fall into satellite’s and not die. Attempt at your own risk. from CODWarzone

However, if you think it’s just a one-off lucky trick, well, you’d be wrong. Other players quickly noted that it’s worked for them too. 

“You can do it as well with some of the telephone/electrical towers,” said one. “It works on stones and stuff too. You gotta land on the edges, something around 45 degrees,” added another. 

Obviously, it’s not a trick that’s going to help everyone – and it might not even be all that useful, in terms of getting a win, to those that can master it. But it’s definitely a neat party trick for those that can pull it off.