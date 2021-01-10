Warzone blueprint appears to have 30% more damage than base weapon - Dexerto

YouTuber JGOD has revealed that certain blueprint weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone appear to have a significant damage boost over their standard counterparts, as fans concern over ‘pay to win’ guns in the battle royale grows.

Recent revelations in the Warzone community have concerned players of CoD’s sophomore battle royale, with many signs suggesting that blueprint weapons, specifically variants of the MAC-10, have received a sly buff over their base versions.

Blueprint weapons are pre-built variants of base weapons, with specific attachments already equipped. They are only accessible through bundles and, to this point, were believed to be entirely cosmetic.

It has previously emerged that the Gallantry MAC-10 variant dealt significantly more headshot damage and had more manageable recoil. However, in a January 9 YouTube video, JGOD revealed that the problems actually run far deeper.

In the video, he returns to the MAC-10 Gallantry blueprint, and shows that its damage is significantly higher than that of the base weapon. After receiving a tip-off from a member of the Warzone community, JGOD found that the blueprint MAC-10 dealt roughly 30% more damage than the base version of the SMG.

Breaking it down, JGOD shows that the blueprint MAC-10 deals more damage to every part of enemies’ bodies, particularly the head, chest and stomach. Similarly, the BOCW MP5, MW MP5 and base MAC-10 all come out relatively close when it come to TTK and range. However, throwing in the Gallantry variant shows just how overpowered it is, comprehensively beating out every aforementioned weapon at all ranges.

Many fans are incredibly concerned about the weapon variant, simply because blueprints have, to this point, appeared to be cosmetic only. Their availability though – largely available through the purchasing of bundles – could signal a shift towards pay to win weaponry in the Call of Duty battle royale.

Needless to say, questions have since been raised over other Warzone blueprints, with players wondering whether they will also provide a tangible advantage in almost every gunfight.

Initially, the headshot difference was considered a mistake by the game’s developers, but recent discoveries regarding overall damage have led many to the conclusion they are intentional.

As we have seen in past CoD titles, pay to win weapons are never looked upon favorably by the community. At the time of writing, neither Infinity Ward, Treyarch or Raven have addressed the disparity between the base MAC-10 and the far more viable blueprint.