Warzone & Black Ops 6 November 25 update patch notes: Area 99 reduced player count & mantle speed changes

Area 99 is the next small map coming to Warzone with the Black Ops 6 integration.

In the latest update, Raven Software slightly reduced the player count on Area 99, increased the mantle speed over high ledges and walls, and more.

Area 99 is roughly the same size as Rebirth Island, making it one of the smallest maps in Warzone history. As a result, the map encourages fast-paced gameplay and only gives players a little time to breathe before their next gunfight.

In addition, it’s common to finish a squad and then get third-partied by another team. Some prefer this playstyle over the slower and more strategic pace of largermaps such as Al Mazrah or Urzikstan.

However, the Warzone development team argued that players didn’t have enough time to loot up and get their loadout. So, this update reduces the player count for every squad size on Area 99.

Let’s take a look at everything else that changed.

Here are the complete Warzone patch notes.

Raven Software said, “After reviewing internal data, we’ve made the decision to adjust the player count on Area 99 slightly, our newest Resurgence map. The updated player counts are as follows:”

Quads: 44 → 40

Trios: 45 → 42

Duos: 44 → 40

Solos: 45 → 40



As to why this change was made, Raven Software explained, “These changes aim to improve the overall pacing of each match and reduce the frequency of third-party interruptions during engagements. We hope to reduce friction by striking a better balance between action and player agency, allowing players the all-important time to loot up – and get their Loadout.”

General

Operator Audio Reduced volume of player cloth and gear sounds for carry-forward Operators from MW2 and MW3, to be more similar in volume with BO6.



High Mantle Speed The speed at which players pull themselves over (mantle) high ledges or walls has been increased to better enable movement fluidity when climbing.



Weapons

The Akimbo attachment has been disabled for Black Ops 6 weapons.

Firing range

Players using controller input can now double-tap left on the D-Pad to inspect weapons in the Firing Range.

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue with the Gas Mask where the unequip animation could still be encountered without player input. As a reminder of the design: Players will only see the unequip animation if they choose to remove it themselves. The overlay will still fade away when the player is out of the gas. Player controls and aim will not be overridden or interrupted by the Gas mask. Period.

Fixed an issue where some weapons could have 9 attachments.

Fixed an issue where some players would not see their Battle Pass progression after a match.

Fixed an issue where the Hit List event was tracking Kills, and not Eliminations as it was intended.

Here are the complete BO6 update patch notes.

Stability

Added various stability fixes.

Zombies

Gunsmith

Addressed issue with ZM blueprints not equipping correctly.

Maps

Terminus Addressed an issue where zombies would not attack players.



Stability