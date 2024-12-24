Warzone & Black Ops 6 cheaters can get you banned with fresh report hack

Cheaters in Warzone and Black Ops 6 appear to be using a hack that seemingly lets them spam report players in order to get them shadow banned.

Despite Ricochet anti-cheat being introduced to Call of Duty a few years ago, it has been a struggle to deal with cheaters and stop them from ruining lobbies in regular multiplayer and Warzone.

Hundreds of thousands of suspicious accounts have been banned at times, however, innocent players have also been caught up in that. They haven’t been permanently banned but, instead, shadow banned.

These shadow bans are supposed to make cheaters ineffective. However, when they strike innocent players, it just means they struggle to find lobbies and ruin their experience.

COD cheaters can spam report players

So, it’s bad news that cheaters have access to a tool that allows them to mass report an account and seemingly get them shadow banned with ease.

Warzone pro Fifakill highlighted the tool’s use on December 23. “The cheaters now have a tool where they can send 100x reports with one button press. I’ve seen it all,” he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Sorry to everyone who’s shadow banned. The system is so bad.”

Other creators, including IceManIsaac, pointed out that this tool has been around for a while. However, it is being used again now.

“Idk if anyone has the old tweets, but we’ve seen pics of the cheater’s dashboard for “Report 100 Times” years ago… COD still sticking with their beloved shadowban system though,” he posted.

The COD devs have stated that spam reporting an account doesn’t lead to a shadow ban. However, those claims have been mocked by players after they said that 20,000 cheaters have been suspended.

They’ve also promised further updates to Ricochet in 2025, so hopefully, things will be ironed out once and for all.