Warzone mowed down by Lawn Mowing Simulator on Twitch as exodus continues

Warzone can’t catch a break on Twitch, with the Call of Duty battle royale even being overtaken by Lawn Mowing Simulator ⁠— if only briefly ⁠— on the platform’s charts. It comes as the exodus continues despite Vanguard’s release on the horizon.

Instead of mowing down enemies in Warzone, why not mow lawns in Lawn Mowing Simulator? If you’re a Twitch streamer, it could even get you more views. The gardening game, spawned out of the likes of Farming Simulator, overtook the Call of Duty giant on Twitch ⁠— if only for a brief moment last month.

Warzone’s average viewer count for the day was at 64,144 viewers. However, Lawn Mowing Simulator peaked at nearly 70,000 ⁠— 68,940 ⁠— leading to an instance where Warzone was trailing behind the sim game.

One screenshot, shared by Lawn Mowing Simulator’s developers Skyhook Games, shows their title blow Warzone out of the water 66.8k viewers to 53.5k.

“If you’d told us six months ago that Lawn Mowing Simulator would have touched the hearts and minds of our fellow lawn lovers like this, we’re not sure we’d have believed you,” the game’s developers said in a blog post.

“While we had unshakeable faith in the game and our fabulous team from the off, we can’t help but admit that the incredible response to our love-letter to British lawn-cutting has blown us away.”

Lawn Mowing Simulator overtook Warzone thanks to the likes of Saqib ‘LIRIK’ Zahid, Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, Josh ‘JoshOG’ Beaver, and even Scottish comedian Brian ‘Limmy’ Limond streaming the title.

xQc’s stream alone peaked at 68,649 viewers, making up 99.58% of Lawn Mowing Simulator’s watchers at its peak.

“Is this a f*cking joke? Lawn Mowing Simulator?” If @DaftLimmy loves it we’re happy 😂 pic.twitter.com/jbjuUMFHCh — Lawn Mowing Simulator OUT NOW 🌱 Skyhook Games (@SkyhookGames) August 23, 2021

Warzone’s Twitch trend spells disaster ahead of Vanguard

While one day ⁠— or even one hour ⁠— of Lawn Mowing Simulator overtaking Warzone might not seem like the end of the world, it’s part of a bigger exodus of creators from Call of Duty.

Across August 2021, Warzone’s average viewer count on Twitch has dropped by around 15%. It used to be consistently above 100,000 viewers, but now sits around 80,000 excluding weekends and tournaments.

Call of Duty Vanguard could be Warzone’s saving grace though. The next big hit of content will likely bring back the likes of Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff to the game from Apex Legends, even if only temporarily.

However, even if just for a moment, seeing Warzone below Lawn Mowing Simulator is a bit of a laugh.