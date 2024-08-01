Warzone ban wave hits ranked cheaters after big anti-cheat update

The Call of Duty Warzone devs have, finally, given players a slice of what they’ve been asking for after rolling out yet another update around the RICOCHET anti-cheat.

Warzone’s problems with cheaters has been well documented over the last few years. Initially, when they started taking over Verdansk, many players stepped away from the CoD battle royale until the developers rolled out an anti-cheat.

That anti-cheat, which we know today as RICOCHET, has had its ups and downs still being implemented. Regular ban waves have gone out at times, but there have still been plenty of complaints from players about cheaters running wild.

Article continues after ad

Things have gotten worse on that front following the Season 5 update for Modern Warfare 3, prompting some players to claim that the anti-cheat is no longer working because of how PC players can avoid detection through Xbox Game Pass.

The devs had, already, rolled out a fix on that front, but now they’ve dropped another – purging the leaderboards of any cheaters.

Article continues after ad

“The RICOCHET Anti-Cheat team has deployed new detections targeting Ranked Play cheaters and boosters in Call of Duty: Warzone. #TeamRICOCHET has banned accounts caught in this sweep and leaderboards have been purged,” the devs said on July 31.

Article continues after ad

They also noted that similar detections are being rolled out in Modern Warfare 3’s Ranked mode to tackle cheaters there too.

“Excellent! We would love to see a full list of those Ranked cheaters who got booted,” one fan said. “YES! Keep going, there’s more,” another added.

Some players, however, urged the devs to fix the shadowban loops that they keep getting in despite not cheating. “One of the main issues is shadow ban loops. Legit players should not get penalized,” one added. “Amazing news. Now, fix the shadow ban loops!” another commented.

Article continues after ad

Clearly, the devs are looking to try and root out cheaters on a wider scale, but we’ll just have to wait and see if the other issues are addressed.