Fan-favorite Black Ops location rumored for leaked Avalon Warzone map

Leaks suggest a fan-favorite Call of Duty: Black Ops locale will return for Warzone’s alleged Avalon map once COD 2025 arrives.

The Hacienda estate has held a special place in the hearts of Call of Duty players since the multiplayer map debuted in Black Ops 4. It has returned since then, notably appearing in COD Mobile’s Season 1: Heist update.

Now, it looks like franchise faithful who are interested in revisiting the map in a mainline entry may be getting their wish.

Call of Duty leaker RealityUK_ shared a screenshot showing an overhead view of the Hacienda locale as it will allegedly appear on Warzone’s leaked Avalon map.

Activsion The Hacienda location in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

Activision has since removed the image with a copyright claim, but someone on Reddit managed to capture a screengrab of the original Twitter/X post.

It’s clear as day that the overhead angle does indeed depict the Hacienda estate. The massive lion statue and terracotta roof especially give it away.

This is not the first hint at Hacienda’s potential return, either. In August, leaker betterthanalaix shared file names of maps that will at some point receive the remaster treatment.

Hacienda featured on the long list in question, along with the likes of Black Ops 1’s Firing Range and the Yemen locale from the Black Ops 2 days.

At present, Activision has yet to reveal any details about Warzone’s leaked Avalon map. And while the map appeared in the Black Ops 6 beta, rumors suggest it will not become widely available until Call of Duty/Warzone 2025.

Notably, Warzone is not getting a new map for Black Ops 6 as the battle royale mode will instead continue to use Al Mazrah. Warzone players can look forward to a new Resurgence map, though, Area 99.

Referred to as the “birthplace of Nuketown,” Area 99 will let players do battle in a top-secret government locale built in the 1950s for nuclear weapons tests.