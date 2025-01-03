Warzone Avalon map: Leaked release, full flyover & all POIs

Verdansk hits Warzone in spring, but players are eagerly awaiting CoD’s worst-kept secret, the Avalon map.

For the first time, the latest Call of Duty didn’t come with a brand-new large-scale Warzone map. Cold War overhauled Verdansk and every other year, there’s been a new Battle Royale map – but not with Black Ops 6.

Instead, the Area 99 Resurgence map arrived in Season 1 with Verdansk set to return in spring. This feels odd to a lot of players since there’s a whole Warzone map, Avalon, in the game that looks complete, and we’ve got all the details about it below.

What is Warzone’s Avalon map?

Avalon is a new location introduced with Black Ops 6, a fictional region in the south of France on the Mediterranean coast. Many of the game’s maps are set there, including Season 1 Reloaded’s Citadelle des Morts Zombies map. It’s fully explorable and is leaked to be the next main Battle Royale map.

Here are all the multiplayer maps included in Avalon:

Extraction

Hacienda

Heirloom

Lowtown

Protocol

Racket

Red Card

Skyline

Stakeout

Despite Citadelle des Morts being Avalon, it’s not included in the Warzone map.

When will Avalon arrive?

Avalon is expected to arrive in late 2025, alongside the next Call of Duty game. While there’s nothing concrete to say when it’s coming, Insider Gaming has reported that it’s set to be 2025’s new map following Verdansk in Spring.

Also, bear in mind there’s a chance Avalon will never arrive in Warzone, despite so much of it being created already. We’ve already seen two large-scale maps that were never used – Cold War’s Ural Mountains and Modern Warfare 2’s Las Almas.

Ural Mountains featured Cold War’s large-scale and Outbreak maps so many assumed the full area would come to Warzone, but it never happened. Leakers managed to fully explore the map but, the HUD was the same as Blackout, so the popular theory is that it was built for “Blackout 2.0” but the idea was scrapped following Warzone’s success.

Then, 2022’s Modern Warfare 2 featured Las Almas, a fictional region of Mexico. Much of the campaign was set in here, alongside several multiplayer maps. Players found an in-game map that showed the full area set out like a Warzone map, but despite tons of leaks and speculation, it never arrived.

Instead, Urzikstan came to Warzone alongside Modern Warfare 3 and it had a striking resemblance to Las Almas. While not identical, they share the same general layout like the shape of the coastline and river – especially where it enters from the sea and the islet south of Old Town.





It appears Urzikstan was created from Las Almas but with new POIs and slightly different terrain.

Avalon full map and flyover

By using Black Ops 6’s Theater Mode in the Lowtown map, you can actually fly around and explore the entirety of Avalon. It’s unrendered, lacking the finer details, but it’s easy to see the layout and POIs including BO6 maps like Red Card, Hacienda, and Skyline.

Warzone streamer IceManIsaac has recorded a full flyover, so you can check it out here:

Also, Reddit user ‘Dull-Caterpillar3153’ has taken the top-down view and labeled the different POIs so you can get an idea of what to expect:

The first thing you’ll notice is that Avalon is full of water, with a wide river running through the map and lots of little islands off the coast. It’s bright and colorful but extremely large, so expect vehicles (boats especially) to be commonplace.

Whether the map actually arrives alongside Call of Duty 2025 remains to be seen. Leaks suggest the next game will be a Black Ops 2 sequel set in 2035, featuring classic maps and evolving omnimovement by adding wall jump mechanics. We still have no idea who will be developing it, though.