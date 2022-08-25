Warzone August 25 update patch notes: map exploits, Portable Redeploy glitch, more

The Cooper Carbine was nerfed in the Season 4 Reloaded update.

Raven Software released a minor Warzone update addressing map exploits and annoying glitches – here are the full patch notes.

Warzone Season 5 made massive changes for the battle royale’s final hurrah. The EX1 and RA 225 join an extensive weapon pool, Serpentine received a nerf, and maps were reworked.

The final battle royal season did not launch without a few hitches. Warzone players claim the Battle Hardened buff is broken, and the Crossbow nerf divided the community.

Raven Software has been quick to act in the past, and the same could be said in this case as a minor patch released just one day after Season 5’s launch.

Activision Season 5 is Warzone’s very last before Warzone 2 releases.

Minor bugs and exploit fixes announced

Raven Software said, “we have pushed a small update to Warzone with some bug fixes.”

Most notably, players can no longer peek or shoot through unintended elements on Caldera. An issue preventing players from using the Portable Redeploy ballon was also resolved.

According to Raven Software’s Trello board, the team is investigating issues with Private Matches. The World Series of Warzone NA qualifiers were delayed due to the problem, and Private Matches are still disabled.

We will provide an update once Private Matches are live.

Here are the full August 25 patch notes.

Warzone August 25 patch notes