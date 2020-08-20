Warzone August 20 update patch notes: FAMAS Shotgun fix and Bruen nerf

Infinity Ward pushed a new update for Modern Warfare: Warzone that’s aiming to balance the Famas underbarrel shotgun and the popular Bruen Mk9, among noticeable fixes to known exploits.

While this isn’t a major update, it should still contain welcomed weapon tunings to problems that have been annoying Warzone players in the past few weeks. This is joined by even more nerfs to the Bruen that follows its last round of debuffs in the August 11 patch.

But it’s not all about dumbing down Warzone’s weaponry. The Season 5 update introduced the ISO, which has been a fun addition but Infinity Ward think that the SMG could be a bit more forgiving for mobile-oriented playstyles.

But something that will be celebrated by all of honest-fragging CoD players is a fix to an exploit near the Prison that’s been causing frustration.

FR 5.56 underbarrel shotgun fix

This balance comes fresh off the heels of community outcry against the FR 5.56 loadout that gives players the ability to insta-kill opponents with the AR attachment. It didn't take Infinity Ward long to identify the issue and promptly get to working on a fix.

It was a quick turnaround for the devs, who have now pushed an update to try and hamper the strat by fixing the falloff damage to stymie those who intend to abuse it.

Meanwhile, the close lethal damage of the attachment sounds like it’ll be more forgiving, possibly to allow victims reasonable room to counter it.

Even more Bruen MK9 nerfs

The Bruen will be getting addressed as well, seeing as the light machine gun excels at dishing out an accurate barrage of gunfire. By reducing the damage to body shots and increasing the recoil from the Bruen's base states, IW hope the LMG won’t be as oppressive as it’s shown to be.

To help that goal even further, the devs even added additional recoil when the 60-round magazine is attached to suppress the Bruen further.

While this shouldn’t completely kill the gun’s viability, the update will definitely knockdown the LMG’s incredible potency at picking off people from range.

There is no downtime for this update, nor a significant download, so make sure to check the patch notes below to see what else was fixed in Warzone.

Warzone August 20 patch notes

12-Gauge Deputy underbarrel shotgun Clamped close damage lethal range Fixed damage falloff for the FR. 556 underbarrel shotgun

Bruen MK9 Reduced upper torso damage Base weapon - increased recoil 60 Round Mag - Additional increased recoil

ISO Reduced movement speed penalty for drum mags Increased bade ADS movement speed

725 Sawed-off Barrel Small increase to ADS time Small decrease to movement speed Reduced close lethal damage range

