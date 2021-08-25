Warzone Aug 25 update patch notes: Contract bug fix, Looking for Party system explained

Raven Software have released another Warzone update targeting contract issues in the game and introducing a brand new “Looking for Party” system. So, let’s dive into the Warzone patch notes.
The game’s developers have been hard at work recently, trying to crack down on hackers in the popular battle royale title. Call of Duty’s flagship BR has introduced new systems to track spoofers, stop them from making accounts, and even added a new feature to show when hackers have been banned in real-time.
However, that’s not the only issue they have been working to fix, as the annoying contract bug has been irradiated in a new update – which rolled out on August 25.
Raven Software posted: “A Warzone update is now live! Includes the new Look for Party feature, a new Weapon, and various Bug Fixes. The Season Five Patch Notes have been amended.”
Here, we have the full patch notes for you to read through, with various bugs being fixed.
Warzone August 25 update patch notes
Looking for Party (Beta)
- This new feature allows you to search for and party up with other Players via a series of preferences that you select (Game Modes, Party Communication, Play Style,).
- This feature is still being tested and is subject to change.
New Weapon
- RAAL: Light Machine Gun (MW)
- Obtain via unlock Challenge or via Blueprint in the Store
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue allowing Players to remain in Payload matches while AFK.
- Fixed an issue causing Contracts to spawn out of bounds during Payload matches.
- Fixed an issue causing the “Adrenaline Junkie” Prestige Challenge to not track properly.
- Fixed an issue causing the “Pumping Iron” Prestige Challenge to not track properly.
- Fixed an issue causing the fourth Objective in Beck’s “Calm, Cool, Collected” Operator Mission to not track properly.
- Fixed an issue causing the Science and Psychedelic Camo Challenges to not track properly on any BOCW Shotgun.
- Fixed an issue causing the second Objective in Kitsune’s “Security Expert” Operator Mission to not track properly.
- Fixed an issue preventing AFK Players from being removed during Payload matches.
- Fixed an issue preventing several CDL Viewership Calling Cards and Emblems from appearing in Warzone.
- Fixed an issue causing all Players in a lobby to be placed on the same team.
- Fixed an issue that was preventing some players from receiving rewards after completing a Contract in core BR.
- Fixed several issues related to the Tempered Perk.