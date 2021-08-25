Warzone Aug 25 update patch notes: Contract bug fix, Looking for Party system explained

Raven Software have released another Warzone update targeting contract issues in the game and introducing a brand new “Looking for Party” system. So, let’s dive into the Warzone patch notes.

The game’s developers have been hard at work recently, trying to crack down on hackers in the popular battle royale title. Call of Duty’s flagship BR has introduced new systems to track spoofers, stop them from making accounts, and even added a new feature to show when hackers have been banned in real-time.

However, that’s not the only issue they have been working to fix, as the annoying contract bug has been irradiated in a new update – which rolled out on August 25.

Raven Software posted: “A Warzone update is now live! Includes the new Look for Party feature, a new Weapon, and various Bug Fixes. The Season Five Patch Notes have been amended.”

Here, we have the full patch notes for you to read through, with various bugs being fixed.

Warzone August 25 update patch notes

Looking for Party (Beta) This new feature allows you to search for and party up with other Players via a series of preferences that you select (Game Modes, Party Communication, Play Style,). This feature is still being tested and is subject to change.

New Weapon

RAAL: Light Machine Gun (MW) Obtain via unlock Challenge or via Blueprint in the Store

Bug fixes