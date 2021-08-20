Warzone Aug 20 update patch notes: C58 & Krig nerfs, Dead Silence counter, more

Warzone has been dominated by assault rifles for quite some time now. However, that may change as the C58 and Krig 6 are getting nerfed. This update is also nerfing High Alert as it will no longer counter Dead Silence.



Raven Software announced a surprise update to Warzone that is hitting assault rifles. The C58, Krig 6, and EM2 are all getting nerfed. The C58 and Krig 6 are two ARs that have dominated the meta the past few months but may not be used anymore.

Another huge update is on the “overpowered” High Alert perk. This will no longer allow players to hear people that are using Dead Silence.

This update could certainly spice things up in Season 5. We’ve got you covered on everything that is happening and you can find the full patch notes here.

Full Warzone Patch Notes

Perks:

High Alert – Slot 2 (Red)



This Perk will now allow the Player to hear the footsteps of enemies using the Dead Silence Field Upgrade.



This change only applies to Warzone.



Fixed additional collision issues with various elements across Verdansk allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue causing the ZRG 20mm (BOCW) scope glass to appear white while held in idle position.

Fixed an issue preventing Players from accessing the Store Tab while using the Warzone client in languages other than English.

Fixed an issue related to the “Puncture Wound” Nail Gun (BOCW) Blueprint dynamic icon.

Fixed an issue that caused the Fennec (MW) to ignore its proper ballistics trajectory.

Fixed an issue that prevented Players from applying a sticker to the Cane (BOCW).

Fixed various issues related to gifting the Season Five Battle Pass.

Assault Rifles

C58 (BOCW)

Recoil increased



Max Damage Range decreased by 7.4%



ADS Speed decreased by 3.4%



Bullet Velocity decreased by 8.1%



EM2 (BOCW)

Reduced Base Optic ADS Speed penalty by 21%



Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 1



Krig 6 (BOCW)

Minimum Damage decreased from 26 to 25

