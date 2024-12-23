Warzone Assault Rifle with “absurd” TTK outguns meta weapons after buff

Following the recent changes to visual recoil and sway on all BO6 weapons in Warzone, one Assault Rifle has become the go-to pick thanks to its ridiculous TTK.

When it comes to the long-range meta in Warzone, there’s no shortage of top-tier options. The XM4 has been a dominant pick ever since Black Ops 6 was integrated, as well as the likes of the AMES 85 and Krig C.

This was mostly because they were the easiest to control, as the intense visual recoil made some BO6 guns tough to land with shots at longer distances. That all changed in the December 10 update, which reduced visual recoil and sway across the board, giving weapons that were unusable before a chance to shine.

Arguably the gun that benefitted most from the change is the AK-74, which always had the power to match or even better the other ARs in Warzone, but was let down by its recoil. Now, though, it’s emerging as one of the best guns in the entire game, as proven when WhosImmortal compared its TTK to the other meta options.

In his December 22 video, the YouTuber found that the AK-74 has the strongest time-to-kill of any Assault Rifle from 40 all the way up to 77 meters. While the AMES and Model L run it close in mid-range encounters, the AK outguns them all the further out you go.

In fact, it’s capable of killing a fully-plated enemy in just 800ms up to around 55 meters, which WhosImmortal called “utterly absurd.”

WhosImmortal reveals best AK-74 Warzone loadout with insane TTK

To achieve the ridiculous numbers, WhoImmortal recommended running the Gunfighter Wildcard to use eight attachments instead of the usual five. Check out his build below:

Optic : Jason Armory 2X

: Jason Armory 2X Muzzle : Suppressor

: Suppressor Barrel : Gain-Twist Barrel

: Gain-Twist Barrel Underbarrel : Vertical Foregrip

: Vertical Foregrip Magazine : Extended Mag II

: Extended Mag II Rear Grip : Ergonomic Grip

: Ergonomic Grip Stock : Balanced Stock

: Balanced Stock Fire Mods: 5.45x39mm Overpressured

With this setup, the AK-74 retains all of its impressive range and firepower, while also becoming incredibly easy to use. You should have no trouble melting enemies from incredible distances, as long as you

So, if you’re looking for a top-tier Assault Rifle to carry you through the Archie’s Festival Frenzy event, this is the gun for you. Then, if you like to run a close-range gun to cover you at shorter distances, check out our picks for the best SMGs in Warzone.