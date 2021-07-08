Warzone’s new “elite” AR? SuperEvan shows off best C58 loadout that rivals FARA

The Call of Duty: Warzone meta has opened up a ton after the CR-56 AMAX got nerfed (again) in Season 4. Now, XSET streamer SuperEvan is stomping lobbies with what just might be Warzone’s best C58 loadout.

First, the AMAX got nerfed and the MG 82 became king. Then the 82 got nerfed and the FARA became king. Now, the FARA has been nerfed and — while it’s still the default option for most pros — the C58 is getting some serious love.

The new AR doesn’t have the fastest firing rate or the easiest recoil, but it is a slapper. Looking at damage stats, it’s obvious why streamers are bringing it out.

SuperEvan, one of Warzone’s five highest earners, has been tinkering with the C58 alongside his teammates. In a recent game, he dropped 39 kills with the gun as his primary and decided to share the unique class with viewers.

SuperEvan’s “elite” C58 Warzone loadout

Here’s SuperEvan’s full C58 class for Warzone, with some slight differences from the standard FARA build.

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

Barrel : 18.5” Task Force

Optic : Royal & Kross 4x

Underbarrel : Field Agent Grip

Ammunition: STANAG 55 Rnd

Most of the attachments here are fairly standard, with a major emphasis on damage, range, and recoil control. Interestingly, the Warzone pro prefers the Royal & Kross 4x over the Axial Arms 3x — noting that it feels better.

As was the case with the multi-zoom scopes, sometimes people simply prefer different optics because the recoil is easier to read with them. That appears to be the case here, as it looks a lot simpler to shoot with that extra magnification.

Rocking the C58 as his primary and the Cold War MP5 as his secondary, Ev dropped a 39-kill game while playing with MuTeX, Repullze, and his duo, DiazBiffle. His overall reaction to the fully built C58 class? “This thing absolutely fries.”

While the FARA will remain a top-tier option for those who want easier recoil control, the C58 finds itself somewhere in between that gun and the high-damage, jerky-recoil XM4. Evan compares it to a pre-nerf AMAX (much like JGOD earlier claimed), referencing a high skill ceiling with a lot of damage potential.

Feel free to swap out the 4x for the Axial Arms if you prefer it, but this “elite” C58 is definitely worth a look in your Warzone loadouts (especially if you’re already getting bored of the FARA).