Warzone AR loadout revives iconic Verdansk XM4 meta

The XM4 was once a super-popular hybrid pick in Warzone Verdansk, able to be used as both an AR and an SMG depending on what you needed and how you built it. Now, this loadout from Modern Warfare 3 might give nostalgic players that XM4 feel again.

There are a lot of elements of Warzone 1 that players reminisce fondly on. While we know that Verdansk is going to be returning at some point in the relatively near future, there are several iconic meta weapons and moments that players would love to see return or relive.

Article continues after ad

One of those is the XM4, a top-level assault rifle pick in Black Ops Cold War that pros even banned in the Call of Duty League because it was so strong.

While the M4 from Modern Warfare 2 has had its time in the spotlight, it isn’t great in comparison to the MW3 assault rifles, so players have had to adapt those classes to make them as strong as possible.

Article continues after ad

That’s what tcTekk did when he created this throwback “XM4” loadout using the MCW from MW3. Here’s how he built it:

Article continues after ad

Muzzle : Quartermaster Suppressor

: Quartermaster Suppressor Underbarrel : Paracord Grip

: Paracord Grip Magazine : 40 Round Mag

: 40 Round Mag Optic : Nydar Model 2023

: Nydar Model 2023 Conversion Kit: JAK Raven Kit

While the gun won’t feel exactly like the XM4, it does get pretty close. As always, we would recommend trying this out but toying with some of the attachments to get something that feels best for you.

For example, when the original XM4 was meta, many used it without a scope, so you may opt to drop the optic in order to add an extended magazine or a stock to allow you to be a little quicker.

Article continues after ad

This all depends on your personal playstyle but, as far as recreating old metas go, this is about as close to the XM4 as you’ll get.