Warzone April 6 update patch notes: More Season 2 Reloaded changes

Call of Duty: Warzone’s Season 2 Reloaded April 6 patch notes cover a few bug fixes for the shooter. Here’s everything included in the update.

Addressing a few of the bugs plaguing the player base in Warzone as of late.

The April 6 patch is a server-side update, meaning that players will automatically receive the new fixes implemented by Raven Software without the need to download anything.

Now that the patch is live let’s look at everything included in the latest update from Raven Software.

Warzone April 6 patch notes

While the update is smaller than the April 1 patch that players received, it does give the community a remedy for the annoying bug that kicked players out of the Operator selection menu that would banish players back to the initial play menu.

Advertisement

Here is everything found in the latest patch-courtesy of Raven Software.

Fixed an issue with the description text for several Perks.

Fixed an issue in the Operator selection menu that would kick Players back to the Play menu.

Fixed various descriptive text and labels on Store Bundles.

Fixed an issue causing new Players to encounter Dev Error 6036 upon entering Training mode.

As the patch addressed some of the community’s issues, there were murmurs of disapproval from some who felt that the patch didn’t address the significant bugs running rampant throughout the game.

Read More: Warzone players are secretly teaming up in Rebirth Island solos

One bug in particular that fans were hoping would be addressed were snipers with broken reticles where, in some cases, the reticle would disappear altogether.

🛠️ A small update containing a few Bug Fixes has been released for #Warzone. The Season Two Reloaded Patch Notes have been amended (see Apr 6): https://t.co/GEHUFINP6C pic.twitter.com/lPcU3K2g0g — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) April 6, 2022

Warzone will continue to evolve as the season continues, and as more bugs wreck the game, we’re sure that the devs will nip these issues sooner than later.