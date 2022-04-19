Warzone April 19 update patch notes: loadout drop changes, public events & bug fixes

The April 19 Warzone update is live and has brought some big changes to loadout drops, as well as the introduction of Vanguard Royale’s Public events system to the regular BR.

This is the first major update after a string of tune-ups that were focused on bug fixes and stability problems.

From a small tweak to loadout drop timings to a complete makeover for regular battle royale, there’s plenty to talk about in the newest patch.

Warzone April 19 patch note highlights

The first big talking point is that the initial loadout drop of the game will now arrive earlier in the match so that players can get armored up and into big fights faster.

One of the biggest talking points around Caldera was that the gameplay felt drastically slower than Verdansk at launch and this is just one more step to remedy that.

That pacing should also be helped along by the arrival of events such as Infil, Restock, and Fire Sale, all of which are joining the game on a full-time basis.

🛠️ A #Warzone update has gone live! Various Battle Royale adjustments and some Bug Fixes.@SnoopDogg is also droppin’ in like it’s hot! pic.twitter.com/1v6n5YVNhn — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) April 19, 2022

Snoop Dogg also joins the fight today, marking his first appearance as a playable character in the Call of Duty franchise.

The hip-hop legend previously contributed a voice pack for Ghosts back in 2014 but is now ready to join the fight for himself.

Beyond that, there were even more bug fixes with issues stemming from the Restock and Quick Fix perks taking centerstage this time.

For the full patch notes check out the section below…

Warzone April 19 update full patch notes

Battle Royale Adjustments At the start of Season Two Reloaded, we talked about our intent to merge the core and Vanguard Royale experiences into a single, coherent Mode. We’ve now arrived at the final step of the merger, with Vanguard Royale Public Events joining the core BR event pool. Public Events Added: Restock Cash Drops Heavy Weapon Drops Resurgence

Loadout Drop Events: First free Loadout Drop now occurs earlier This change should make for better parity in the power curve.

Second free Loadout Drop remains in the 5th Circle

Guaranteed Events: Infil: Heavy Weapon Crate Plunder Crate Being incentivised to landing in different locations due to Legendary loot appearing in the early game is a good opportunity for POI rotation.

4th Circle: Restock Fire Sale



Having mid-game events help players restock their inventory and give players improved looting opportunities in the mid-to-late game, especially if returning from the Gulag.

As a reminder, here are some of the other changes that were implemented to core BR over the previous weeks: Gameplay Default core health is now at 150 (up from 100)

Loot Dead Silence will remain as Legendary ground loot

Contracts “Big Game Bounty” “Top Secret” “Supply Drop”

We’re excited to see this initiative come to fruition and look forward to monitoring your continued feedback. Time to drop in!

BUG FIXES