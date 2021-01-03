Logo
Call of Duty

Warzone app on PC shows K/D of every other player and could “ruin the game”

Published: 3/Jan/2021 11:11 Updated: 4/Jan/2021 21:31

by Connor Bennett
Call of Duty charatcer with a sniper in Warzone
Warzone

Call of Duty Warzone players have found a new companion app that shows the stats of everyone in a game, including KD, allowing them to pick and choose who they play against. 

Just like in plenty of other games, the debate around skill-based matchmaking – SBMM – has raged like wildfire in Warzone, especially when it comes to the cream of the crop. 

In theory, SBMM is meant to match you up with players in your skill range, however, some players have taken advantage of reverse boosting – purposefully performing worse so their rating is knocked down – as well as playing with lower level players to get a better lobby.

However, there is now a companion app for PC players that allows them to see, before the game gets underway, the stats of every player and team in their lobby – letting them pick and choose who they want to play against. 

Warzone gave Call of Duty a huge new lease of life but it hasn’t been without issue.

Popular Warzone content creator JaredFPS showed off just how detailed the app is on January 2 during his stream, noting that it “ruins the game completely.”

Before the lobby loads, the app quickly shows the top-rated players in the game, including their levels – so you can get a sense of who might be a hacker and who might be real. 

As Jared shows, with the pre-match countdown ticking down, the app can be pulled up to show the stats of everyone in the game. That includes the average KD ratio of the lobby as a whole, the players with the best KD, their average placing, and even how many suspicious matches they’ve had and total headshots. It’s pretty detailed, all in all. 

“So, if I’m in a tournament, I’d be like ‘lets back out and let’s try a different lobby’ until you get a .8 or .9 average KD,” said Jared, adding that this app is why some players have been getting stream sniped and having games ruined. 

Given that it’s a third-party app and it’s not explicitly cheating, it’d be hard for the Warzone devs to make it useless like they have done with certain hacks and it might be up to players to simply not use it.

Call of Duty

CoD YouTuber Spratt reveals incredible $10,000 gaming setup to kick off 2021

Published: 4/Jan/2021 20:00

by Tanner Pierce
Spratt

Call of Duty YouTuber James Spratt has unveiled his brand new gaming room/setup for the new year and, apparently, everything totals up to a whopping $10,000.

Spratt has made a name for himself in the YouTube scene for his Call of Duty sniping videos. Whether it be in Modern Warfare, Warzone, or Black Ops Cold War, the former OpTic player knows his way around a sniper rifle in any game he plays.

To help kick off 2021, Spratt has taken to YouTube to show off his reportedly $10,000 gaming room, which was just revamped for the new year. As one can imagine, it probably puts most people’s setups to shame.

Spratt uses 3 LG monitors for his setup, alongside a custom PC, as well as a PS5 and PS4 Pro.

Kicking things off are three LG monitors, one in 4K with 144hz refresh rate and two 1080p. Combined, they cost over $1,000 and Spratt says they’ll be used mainly for gaming and chatting with viewers during his Twitch streams.

Beyond that, he’s also using a Sony A6300 camera as his facecam, attached to an Elgato Ringlight, both of which come out to around $800. According to Spratt, he likes the fact that it acts both as a light source and a camera mount, which saves him room.

Onto his audio setup, Spratt’s using an ASTRO A40 TR Headset with TR Mixamp, which comes out to nearly $200. Of course, they’re a bit custom as well, with the Warzone logo printed onto the side of them.

As for his actual gaming systems, there’s a bit to unpack. First and foremost, Spratt is using a custom PC, with an Intel i9 processor, an Nividia Geforce RTX 3080, an ASUS Prime X299 Deluxe II Motherboard, and more, which easily costs at least $2,000.

That’s not all, however. Spratt’s also using a PlayStation 5, as well as a 30th anniversary limited edition PS4 Pro, of which only a few thousand were made, bringing up his setup and gaming room’s worth up even more.

Finally, beyond his actual streaming and YouTube setup, he also has a space dedicated to “admin stuff”, which has a cool-looking Warzone mousepad, a Lenovo Legion laptop, and more.

As one of the more well-known content creators in Call of Duty, this much-improved gaming space should equip Spratt with everything he needs to continue making top-notch content.