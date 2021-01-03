Logo
Warzone app on PC shows K/D of every other player and could “ruin the game”

Published: 3/Jan/2021 11:11 Updated: 4/Jan/2021 12:30

by Connor Bennett
Call of Duty Warzone players have found a new companion app that shows the stats of everyone in a game, including KD, allowing them to pick and choose who they play against. 

Just like in plenty of other games, the debate around skill-based matchmaking – SBMM – has raged like wildfire in Warzone, especially when it comes to the cream of the crop. 

In theory, SBMM is meant to match you up with players in your skill range, however, some players have taken advantage of reverse boosting – purposefully performing worse so their rating is knocked down – as well as playing with lower level players to get a better lobby.

However, there is now a companion app for PC players that allows them to see, before the game gets underway, the stats of every player and team in their lobby – letting them pick and choose who they want to play against. 

Warzone gave Call of Duty a huge new lease of life but it hasn’t been without issue.

Popular Warzone content creator JaredFPS showed off just how detailed the app is on January 2 during his stream, noting that it “ruins the game completely.”

Before the lobby loads, the app quickly shows the top-rated players in the game, including their levels – so you can get a sense of who might be a hacker and who might be real. 

As Jared shows, with the pre-match countdown ticking down, the app can be pulled up to show the stats of everyone in the game. That includes the average KD ratio of the lobby as a whole, the players with the best KD, their average placing, and even how many suspicious matches they’ve had and total headshots. It’s pretty detailed, all in all. 

“So, if I’m in a tournament, I’d be like ‘lets back out and let’s try a different lobby’ until you get a .8 or .9 average KD,” said Jared, adding that this app is why some players have been getting stream sniped and having games ruined. 

Given that it’s a third-party app and it’s not explicitly cheating, it’d be hard for the Warzone devs to make it useless like they have done with certain hacks and it might be up to players to simply not use it.

How to get Thor’s Hammer in Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Published: 4/Jan/2021 10:23

by Connor Bennett
Sledgehammer in Black Ops COld War zombies
There are plenty of unique weapons in Black Ops Cold War Zombies, but the best of the bunch might just be the Thor-inspired version of the Sledgehammer. Here’s how you can get it.

With the release of Black Ops Cold War, Treyarch have given their iconic Zombies mode a bit of a facelift – adding in the ability to use killstreaks, integration with multiplayer classes, as well as all-new ways to upgrade weapons.

Some of the classic elements like Pack-A-Punch and Perks are still there, and the formula is still the same – survive as many rounds as possible against the undead horde. 

As ever, there are plenty of secrets and references to things outside the Call of Duty universe, including the ability to turn the recently released Sledgehammer into a Thor-inspired weapon, complete with lightning strikes. 

The Sledgehammer packs a punch in Zombies.

As Call of Duty YouTuber TheGamingRevolution shows, when the Sledgehammer is fully upgraded through the Pack-A-Punch its name becomes Zjolnir – a not so subtle nod to Thor’s Mjolnir. 

The Sledgehammer doesn’t magically change to take the shape of Thor’s iconic sidekick, no, it’ll stay in its normal shape but with a funky new skin.

However, to go that one step further, by equipping the Dead Wire ammo mod, you’ll deal electrical damage – making it look like you’re calling upon the thunder, just as Thor does when he’s battling his foes.

How to unlock Thor’s hammer Zjolnir in Zombies

  1. Equip the Sledgehammer in Zombies
  2. Upgrade the Sledgehammer to level 3 damage with the Pack-A-Punch machine
  3. Add the Dead Wire ammo mod through the Pack-A-Punch mods section
  4. Enjoy!

As fun as the weapon is, not everybody that plays Zombies is the biggest fan of melee weapons. After all, they require you to get up close and personal with the horde, leaving you exposed to damage.

Though, if you want to shake up your games, try a melee-only run, and have the Sledgehammer unlocked, then why not call upon the god of thunder to help you out?