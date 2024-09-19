Warzone and MW3 Sept 19 update nerfs DTIR 30-06 just one day after releasing

Raven Software wasted no time to nerf the new DTIR 30-06 battle rifle before it had a chance to dominate Warzone lobbies, and did the same for the RAAL MG JAK Protean Conversion Kit.

As part of the Season 6 update, Warzone introduced the DTIR 30-06 as a new weapon, and it didn’t take long for the latest battle rifle to become an undeniable long-range meta contender.

Data revealed that the DTIR 30-06 can deal absurd damage with a time-to-kill speed of just 508 milliseconds out to 21 meters, bettering every other automatic gun in the game.

The damage output held strong out to 50 meters, with a TTK of 636 ms, and even at long range, offering a TTK of 763 ms beyond 80 meters. If that wasn’t enough, the DITR 30-06 boasts some of the lowest recoil Warzone has ever seen from a weapon.

Before the battle rifle could take over battle royale matches, Raven Software stepped in and nerfed its max damage, damage ranges, and headshot multipliers. Here is everything you need to know about that nerf and additional changes to the RAAL MG.

Here are the complete MW3 Sept 19 update patch notes.

Playlists

Fixed an issue causing players to encounter voting between the same Mode in the Drive Thru 24/7 and Ghost Ship 24/7 Playlists.

Modes

Infected Increased maximum match duration from 5 minutes to 6 minutes. Fixed an issue preventing players from calling an M.G.B. while using a Controller.



Weapons

Submachine Guns

Static-HV Decreased upper arm damage multiplier from 1.2x to 1.1x.



Light Machine Guns

Kastov LSW Stock Attachments Added missing Pros and Cons lists to the Gunsmith UI.



Marksman Rifles

Crossbow (MWII) Removed aim down sight spread.

SA-B 50 (MWII) Increased lower torso damage multiplier from 1.11x to 1.26x.



Within its minimum damage range, the SA-B 50 is now capable of a 1-shot kill to the lower torso.

Sniper Rifles

Carrack .300 (MWII) Increased maximum damage range from 19.1m to 25.4m (+33%).



Handguns

Basilisk (MWII) Increased upper leg, lower leg, and foot damage multipliers from 0.9x to 1x.



Dexerto

DITR 30-06

Max Damage decreased to 45, down from 48.

Near-Mid Damage deceased to 38, down from 45.

Mid Damage decreased to 36, down from 41.

Min Damage deceased to 35, down from 36.

Headshot Modifier decreased to 1.35x, down from 1.5x

RAAL MG (JAK Protean Conversion Kit)

Headshot Modifier decreased to 1.67x, down from 3x.

Neck Modifier decreased to 1.5x, down from 2x.

Upper and Lower Torso Modifiers decreased to 1.5x, down from 2x.

Arm Modifier decreased to 1.2x, down from 2x.

The JAK Protean conversion kit nerf shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. In August, players discovered that the Conversion Kit can one-shot kill headshots and two-shot kill enemies anywhere to the body while using semi-auto mode in MW3.

If you need a new weapon after this update, check out our guide on the best loadouts in Warzone.