Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 July 30 update patch notes: Superi 46 nerf, COR-45 buff and more

A weapon balancing update in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 is set to shake up the close-range meta after a nerf to the Superi 46 and COR-45 buff.

In the Season 5 update, the Superi 46’s movement, ADS, and sprint speeds were nerfed. As a result, the new Static-HV became a viable option, but most players still preferred the Superi 46 as its impressive damage values weren’t touched.

In the most recent update, Raven Software rectified that oversight by decreasing the Superi 46’s max and mid damage ranges. We expect the Static-HV, WSP-9, and JAK BP50 to be new alternatives.

Meanwhile, the Season 5 update also hammered the COR-45’s fire rate, knocking it out of contention.

The development team acknowledged that the weapon change hurt the weapon too much and promised to make the COR-45 usable again. This update follows through on that pledge and also makes a series of bug fixes.

Warzone patch notes

Weapons

RAM-9

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Underbarrel Attachment is no longer able to be equipped without a compatible Barrel.

Superi 46

Max Damage Range decreased to 12.7 meters, down from 13.97.

We have removed the Mid Damage Range Min Damage of 25 now starts at 25.4 meters instead of 34.3 meters.



COR-45

Increased rate of fire to 450rpm, up from 240rpm.

XRK TR9 Trigger Action Decreased rate of fire penalty to -15%, down from -25%.

XRK Lightning Fire Trigger Action Decreased rate of fire benefit to 22%, down from 25%.



TYR

Hel’s Reach Short Barrel Incompatible Optic Attachments are no longer able to be equipped.



Push Dagger

Added heavy swing melee functionality.

B.E.A.S.T. Glove Blueprint Added a ragdoll effect to the heavy swing melee functionality.



Bug Fixes

Modern Warfare 3 patch notes

UIX

Bug Fixes Battle Pass tokens earned via Weekly Challenge completion are now displayed in the After Action Report. Pressing Learn More in the Store will no longer return to the previous menu. Placeholder splash is no longer displayed after unlocking the JAK Decimator Kit. Corrected the icon displayed for the Havoc mode. Removed redundant terminology in splashes for Hardcore mode names.



Progression

Decreased Interstellar Mastery challenge completion targets from 500 to 400 Operator Kills for the STG44 and Static-HV Weapons.

Modes

Slam Deathmatch Downs count will no longer always be 0 in the After Action Report.



Weapons and attachments

Submachine Guns

RAM-9 Bruen Heavy Support Grip Underbarrel Attachment is no longer able to be equipped without a compatible Barrel.



Handguns

COR-45 Increased rate of fire from 240rpm to 450rpm (+88%). XRK TR9 Trigger Action Decreased rate of fire penalty from -25% to -15%. XRK Lightning Fire Trigger Action Decreased rate of fire benefit from 25% to 22%.

TYR Hel’s Reach Short Barrel Incompatible Optic Attachments are no longer able to be equipped.



Melee

Push Dagger Added heavy swing melee functionality. B.E.A.S.T. Glove Blueprint Added a ragdoll effect to the heavy swing melee functionality.



Ranked Play

Restricted the Quartermaster Suppressor Muzzle Attachment.

Zombies

Stability