Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 fans demand Activision copy new Fortnite anti-cheat measure

Call of Duty players are demanding that Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 incorporate a new anti-cheat measure being introduced by Epic Games with Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4.

Warzone’s major issues with cheating have been well documented, with publishers Activision struggling to get a handle on the BR’s hackers, even after RICOCHET anti-cheat’s introduction.

Many players are hoping that Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, both rapidly approaching, will chart new cheat-free territory for the infamous FPS franchise.

To that end, CoD players have been looking enviously at Fortnite, the building battle royale that recently began its fourth season of Chapter 3.

Among the weapons changes and map overhaul was a much praised feature relating to anti-cheat.

Warzone & Modern Warfare 2 players demand Fortnite-like Hardware Restrictions

Under the subheading “Restricted Hardware”, the update means that any players using “devices that provide a competitive advantage may receive an in-game warning… Attempts to bypass this restriction will result in a permanent ban”.

The specific devices mentioned were the Cronus Max and Cronus Zen, both of which have caused issues in Call of Duty.

As a result, plenty of Call of Duty figures called on Activision to implement a similar feature.

JGOD, a well-known Warzone statistician and content creator, tagged the Call of Duty Twitter account in his tweet, asking “When?”

Plenty of other players responded to demand Activision try and emulate the feature moving forwards.

One said: “It’s time for COD to crack down on the Cronus zen…I think more players use it than you think.”

Another said: “If Call of Duty does this next a lot of people are about to have their KDs cut in half. This is a big step!”

The battle against Cronus devices and other hardware cheats is far from simple, however. They are notoriously difficult to detect and are incredibly easy to purchase, with tech retailers of all capacity stocking them.

Many clearly feel such a feature would be a step in the right direction for Call of Duty, though. Here’s hoping the revolutionary Fortnite feature does make the leap to CoD.