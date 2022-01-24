Warzone analyst reveals best Vanguard sniper loadout to dominate Caldera

Warzone gun expert TrueGameData has compared six snipers in the battle royale to discover that the best long range Vanguard loadout lies in the Kar98k.

Whether going for montage clips or picking off enemies from a distance, sniping has been a staple of Warzone.

While the Modern Warfare Kar98k and Swiss K31 have been the best for months, with the move to the Pacific players have been looking for a good Vanguard sniper.

So, Warzone guru TrueGameData decided to do the deed for the community and show data for why the Vanguard Kar98k is the best option.

TrueGameData reveals best Warzone Vanguard sniper loadout

In an effort to find the best Vanguard sniper in the battle royale, Warzone expert TrueGameData did some digging. In a YoutTube video, he compared them to popular snipers like the Modern Warfare Kar98k and the Swiss K31.

In his research he found that Vanguard’s Kar98k was actually the best option to use. With an insane ADS speed and minimal flinch, here’s the loadout he uses.

Vanguard Kar98K loadout

Muzzle: Scout Silencer

Scout Silencer Barrel: VDD RE02K

VDD RE02K Optic: 1913 Variable 4-8x

1913 Variable 4-8x Stock: VDD Thumbhole

VDD Thumbhole Underbarrel: Heavy Foregrip

Heavy Foregrip Magazine: 8mm Klauser 5 Round Fast Mag

8mm Klauser 5 Round Fast Mag Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Leather Grip

Leather Grip Perk: Fleet

Fleet Perk 2: Fully Loaded

The Scout Silencer and Leather Grip are two of the most important attachments as these heavily contribute toward making the aim down sight speed insanely fast.

When taking a look at the chart the Vanguard Kar has the fastest ADS time, which is thanks to this build. While it lacks damage compared to the others, its flinch and aim sway also propel it to the top.

Flinch has become a huge issue with the previous meta sniper due to an update. However he believes that with this loadout it minimizes that issue.

TrueGameData said, “I think this is actually a really good build, and will be competitive with the old snipers that we used to have like the Swiss and the [MW] Kar.”