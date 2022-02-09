Warzone adds two popular Apex Legends-inspired features in Season 2 update

Two fan-favorite Apex Legends features are on the way to Warzone in Season 2 as Raven Software has revealed Redeploy Balloons and Heat Shield-inspired items locked in for the next major patch.

After weeks of speculation surrounding Warzone Season 2 leaks, devs have finally confirmed what’s in store for the CoD battle royale in the next update.

For fans of Apex Legends, a handful of new additions should make you feel right at home in Caldera.

Alongside a raft of new weapons, playlists, and even map changes in Season 2 comes a few particular features that take inspiration from Apex Legends. One drastically changes the pace of Warzone while the other gives teams a new way to counter deadly gas.

Advertisement

Taking after the red balloons and Heat Shields in Apex, here’s how Raven is adopting two key features from Respawn’s hit title.

Red Balloons from Apex Legends arrive in Warzone

Ever since Warzone jumped to the Pacific with the Season 1 update, players have been vocal about their displeasure with Caldera. As a larger, more open map than Verdansk, the locale has been the subject of ample criticism.

Looking to make amends and improve the experience, Redeploy Balloons have been plucked right out of Apex and added to Warzone.

Soon to be scattered across Caldera, this new mechanic works exactly as it does in EA’s title. Players can latch on, ascend towards the sky, and then soar back down to the ground.

Advertisement

Not only can it help your squad flee from a tough gunfight, it also serves as a way to reposition in the blink of an eye. This has long been one of the best ways to rotate in Apex and now, it could prove hugely beneficial in Warzone as well.

Heat Shields added as new Field Equipment in Warzone

Next up in the Warzone Season 2 patch comes the Portable Decontamination Station (P.D.S.). As its name suggests, this powerful equipment can “filtrate air for several seconds,” allowing players to survive out in toxic gas.

This will ring a few bells for experienced Apex players as Heat Shields fill a similar role. Just by deploying this item, Legends can remain outside of the ring for a brief moment.

Advertisement

It’s too early to gauge just how effective the feature might be in Warzone, but fans were quick to raise their eyebrows after the P.D.S. announcement.

Read More: Ultimate Warzone event calendar

While some lashed out at the CoD BR “copying” Apex, others voiced concerns over the power of the new equipment.

“Heat Shields in Warzone is not a good idea,” one player argued on Reddit.

Devs do often take inspiration from one another in the BR genre, and Warzone is no exception. Even Fortnite is occasionally adding features from the CoD release.

These Apex-style features are just the latest in a trend that’s sure to continue. It’s barely the tip of the iceberg in what’s to come in Warzone’s mega Season 2 update, however. Be sure to brush up on everything else on the way before the patch arrives.