Warzone 2 TikTok stun grenade trick makes snipers one shot kill

No sniper rifle in Warzone 2 kills an enemy with one shot, but a TikToker unearthed a simple loophole.

It’s no secret that ARs and LMGs dominate Warzone 2’s long-range meta. We ranked the top five weapons in the battle royale, and no sniper made the cut. According to WZ Ranked, the most popular sniper is only picked 2.5% of the time compared to a 21% pick rate for the RPK.

Al Mazrah’s open landscape makes for the perfect sniper paradise, but damage limitations keep the class from competing. Players have been begging for a sniper buff since November, and Swagg argued Warzone’s peak came when snipers were viable.

Sniper rifles may not be able to kill an enemy with one shot technically, but the class returns to its former glory with the help of a stun grenade.

Activision Sniper rifles have failed to find a place in Warzone 2’s meta.

Warzone 2 TikTok trick makes sniper rifles viable again

TikToker omgrockst4r revealed its possible to kill an enemy in Warzone 2 by getting a headshot with a sniper rifle and then throwing a stun grenade at them.

He shared video evidence of pulling off the ingenious stunt on two separate occasions.

“Headshot and stun, and then it downs them. It’s so good, bro.”

One player responded, “I mean, it would be nice for snipers to be able to one shot but sure, yeah, this good too.”

A second player added, “It works the other way around also. Stun them and then get the headshot, and it will still be a down.”

Believe it or not, stun grenades dealt 20 damage points in CoD Vanguard without even being a direct hit. So while sniper rifle users wait for a long-awaited buff, equip some stun grenades and relive what it felt like to dominate.

And if you need a sniper rifle class, make sure to check out our guide on the best Warzone 2 sniper rifle loadouts.