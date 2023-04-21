Warzone 2 tactician makes surprise pick for best AR in Season 3

Season 3 blew Warzone 2’s long-range meta wide open, and WhosImmortal deviated from the norm when choosing his top AR.

The ISO Hemlock held a firm stranglehold over the long-range meta during WZ2 Season 2. As part of the Season 3 weapon balancing update, Infinity Ward nerfed the Hemlock’s damage at all ranges. The TAQ-56 also received a slight nerf, allowing other weapons to enter the conversation.

According to WZRanked, the Kastov 762 dominates the battle royale sequel with a game-leading 22.4%. However, it’s a much closer race than what appears at first glance. There are plenty of viable ARs in the latest season, much of it coming down to personal preference.

Article continues after ad

WhosImmortal gave some love to an AR that made plenty of waves in WZ1 but has yet to garner the same attention in Warzone 2.

WhosImmortal explains why the M13B is Warzone 2’s best AR

Activison The M13B is built for long-range gunfights.

After underperforming, the M13B received a significant buff in Season 2 and saw more changes in Season 3. Its lower torso and mid-range damage were increased, while headshot and upper torso damage were slightly reduced.

WhosImmortal argued that the M13B is currently the best AR in Warzone 2.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“We have the M13B at the number one spot, and this is strictly based on its potential realistic TTK. It saw some buffs at long-range that really make it effective.”

Article continues after ad

He admitted that the weapon boasts average medium-range stats, but “once you get beyond 60,70, or 90 meters, its low recoil and TTK makes it really good.”

Best M13B loadout

Here is WhosImmortal’s M13B loadout with attachment tuning included.

Muzzle: Echoless-80 (-0.54, +0.71)

Echoless-80 (-0.54, +0.71) Barrel: 14″ Bruen Echelon (+0.27, +0.28)

14″ Bruen Echelon (+0.27, +0.28) Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity (+0.32, +5.52)

5.56 High Velocity (+0.32, +5.52) Optic: Aim OP-V4 (-1.45, -1.65)

Aim OP-V4 (-1.45, -1.65) Magazine: 60-Round Mag

One downside with this loadout is the 60-round magazine. It’s a lot of bullets, yet players will still need to reload often as the AR fires so fast.

If you are interested in going against the grain and trying something fresh, give this loadout a try for yourself on Al Mazrah or Ashika Island.