Warzone 2 Season 2 will finally bring customizable Perk Packages to Al Mazrah

After months of dealing with predetermined Perk Packages, Warzone 2 players will finally be able pick and choose their own desired Perks moving forward after the Season 2 update.

When Warzone 2 came into focus last November, a number of fundamental systems from the original CoD Battle Royale had been tweaked to various degrees. One such feature was the Perk system.

While in the previous game, players could build their own custom classes from scratch, selecting three Perks to aid them in combat, that was no longer the case in Warzone 2. Instead, we saw Perk Packages come into effect, with players simply having to pick from a handful of predesigned bundles.

Not only that, but Perks no longer activated when custom Loadouts were equipped, rather, Base Perks triggered at the start of a match, Bonus Perks after four minutes had passed, and Ultimate Perks after eight minutes.

Naturally, such a significant change split the community, as many requested the devs revert back to the way it once was. Now, after weeks of demands from the most vocal players, these requests have been heard as custom Perk Packages are on the way in Warzone 2 Season 2.

Activision Perk Packages have been extremely controversial since their arrival in Warzone 2.

“Season 2 will introduce customizable Perk Packages,” devs confirmed in the latest CoD blog post. While this isn’t a true return to form, as the Perk Package system remains intact, it does mean players will soon have more agency over their loadouts.

To begin with, only a select number of Perks will be available to pick between. Rather than dropping everything all at once, devs are instead looking to “slowly reintroduce” more Perks to the mix over time.

“We want to navigate this particular feature as carefully as possible, ensuring that all available Perks provide ample utility and remain viable/balanced options.”

So while it’s perhaps not everything fans were asking for, it’s certainly a step in the right direction toward the previous Perk system in Warzone.

With Season 2 set to go live on Wednesday February 15, these Perk changes are just the tip of the iceberg. Be sure to brush up on everything we know about the major Warzone 2 content drop.