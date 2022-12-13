Warzone 2 rumored to bring back missing armor features

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

Warzone 2 made significant changes but excluded several key quality-of-life features from its predecessor, notably related to armor.

Activision’s latest battle royale title made wide-sweeping changes. A new backpack system, Gulag, and AI implementation added fresh layers of content for Warzone 2. Unfortunately, some innovations left a sour taste in the mouth of community members.

TimTheTatman even advised the developers to remove AI after participating in an early playtest. Making matters worse, players have also voiced concerns over missing quality-of-life features from Warzone 1.

It appears as though the developers have heard community complaints, as a leak suggests two missing armor player features are returning in the “near future.”

Activision Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded launches on December 14.

Warzone 2 leak reveals two missing armor plate features

CoD leaker and Warzone content creator Metaphor claimed, “two things I can confirm I’ve been told is running while plating is coming back, and door slamming while plating is back. If those aren’t in the game on update, they are back in the near future.”

In Warzone 2, players cannot tactical sprint or close doors while putting on armor plates, but both features were included in WZ1. Both features allow players to escape from scary situations easier if they are getting shot at.

Metaphor claimed both features might be included in the Season One Reloaded Update, which launches on December 14. If not, the leaker believes they will come in a future update.

All rumors need to be taken with a pinch of salt, and CharlieINTEL shot down the leak, responding, “think his sources got some stuff mixed up.”

We will provide an update once Infinity Ward releases the full patch notes.