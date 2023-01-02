Warzone 2’s Recent Players list isn’t updating and players are frustrated

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

To the chagrin of players, Warzone 2’s Social Menu is not updating the Recent Players list, making it difficult for users to team up with newfound friends.

The Social Menu in Warzone 2 is fairly self-explanatory and simple to operate. At the top of the screen, users can click the “Recent” tab to find anyone they’ve played with in recent games.

Typically, loading up the “Recent Lobby” screen allows players to scroll along and add fellow Warzone fans as friends or invite them to a new match.

Of late, however, some have noticed the system refuses to work as intended.

Warzone 2 fans frustrated by broken Recent Players menu

The week before Christmas, Reddit user FPS_Shooter called attention to a Modern Warfare II issue wherein the players featured in their “recent lobbies, parties, squads, players” were all listed as “last met 3 days ago.”

Fellow users chimed in to say they’d encountered the same bug. One person said that, at the time, their Recent tab hadn’t received an update in six days.

“This is pretty frustrating, especially trying to find new players to play with,” the original poster noted in one of their replies.

After two weeks, more Warzone 2 players have stumbled across the exact same hiccup with the Recent Players tab. Euphoric-Blue-59 started a Reddit thread on January 2, 2023 with the following title: “My ‘recents’ are two weeks old.”

FPS_Shooter reappeared in this thread, saying their tab hasn’t been updated in 18 days. Others chimed in to share similar comments, with one person claiming the issue originally reared its head when Reloaded launched.

This isn’t the first Social Menu issue to plague Warzone 2. At launch, a Social Menu bug prevented players from inviting friends.

While that particular glitch received a quick fix, there’s no word on when a patch for Recent Players will arrive.