Warzone 2 pros love SMG after “huge buff” but no one else uses it

Warzone 2 pros have taken a likening to an SMG after it received a “huge buff” in the Season 5 update, but nobody else is actually using it.

When the Season 5 update for Warzone 2 rolled around on August 2, many players were expecting and hoping that there would be serious changes to the weapon pool.

Well, the devs introduced two new guns – the FR Avancer and .300 Carrack sniper – as well as dishing out a big round of buffs and nerfs. The previously dominant Cronen Squall was nerfed again, while a few LMGs received buffs.

Almost the whole pool of SMGs also went under the microscope and received changes in some way too. Naturally, some of these have risen to prominence even further than before, including one that no one is really using bar Warzone 2 pros.

Best Bas-P loadout for Warzone 2 Season 5

The SMG in question is the Bas-P as FaZe Clan’s Booya highlighted it in his August 6 video, noting that “a lot” of pros have really taken a likening to it in the early days of the new season.

Booya touched on the “huge buff” that the SMG got, which included buffing different shot multipliers for the upper and lower body, as well as the maximum damage range. He believes it is worth using on Vondel as the smaller map lets it shine a bit more.

In terms of the build, there are some familiar attachments being used. The 1mw Quick Fire Laser, Bruen Flash v4 Stock, 50-round drum, and 9mm Hollow Point rounds all feature in this setup.

Barrel : 10.5’ Bruen Typhon

: 10.5’ Bruen Typhon Laser : 1mw Quick Fire Laser

: 1mw Quick Fire Laser Magazine : 50-round drum

: 50-round drum Ammunition : 9mm Hollow Point

: 9mm Hollow Point Rear Grip: Bruen Flash v4 Stock

As noted, its become a popular pick for pros in tournaments, but it hasn’t quite picked up across the board. As per WZRanked stats, interest in the Bas-P is still pretty low, so it’s hardly going to crack the meta anytime soon.

However, it is worth trying the SMG to see if you mesh with it, just in case it does start coming to prominence.