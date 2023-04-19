Warzone 2 players want “fun” third-person mode added back

After a lengthy exclusion, Warzone 2 community members demand an explanation for the third-person playlists’ absence.

Warzone 2 launched in November with a third-person playlist. The battle royale variant allowed players to experience CoD in a method previously believed unimaginable. As seen in other battle royale titles such as Fortnite, third-person completely rewires your brain when tackling a match.

The unique camera angle forces players to be more cognizant of their surroundings. A 360-degree point of view makes it possible to shoulder peak behind cover or view any angle of danger while rotating. Learning the system requires a steep learning curve, but community members embraced a fresh challenge.

Unfortunately, WZ2 players’ time with the mode was cut short, as it’s been missing for a few months. Some users believe it’s long overdue for another spin.

Warzone 2 players miss third person-playlists

On April 19, ModernWarzone pleaded with the battle royale sequel developers to add back the popular game mode.

Infinity Ward releases a new playlist rotation every week for Warzone 2 but has neglected to bring back a third-person playlist, despite community outcry.

“Missing third person Warzone a lot lately. Any chance we can get a third person rotated in at least once a month Raven Software?”

Players didn’t stop at just a limited-time addition, demanding a permanent inclusion of the playlist.

Warzone Loadout claimed: “Add permanent solo. It should not even be a question.”

Other players questioned why we haven’t seen the playlist available in Resurgence. WZ2 streamer Lucky Chamu argued: “3rd person Ashika solos is the easiest W they could do. Why haven’t we seen it on Resurgence yet?

A third user added: “I’ve been asking for this for like months. It hasn’t been in the game all essentially all season & barely in the last.”

The demand is there for the playlist to return, but it remains to be seen if we will see third-person back in Warzone 2 anytime soon.