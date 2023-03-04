Warzone 2 players slam “out of control” latency issues in Season 2

Warzone 2 players have hit out at the “out of control” latency and packet loss issues that they claim have made the game unplayable in Season 2.

Season 2 has been well received by the community so far. As the first major update of the year, it delivered a ton of changes and brought players a slew of new additions.

Some have even gone as far as to say Warzone feels “brand-new” after the improvements made in the new season.

However, while well received, that’s not to say there haven’t been problems. Now, players are putting the battle royale on blast as networking issues take over.

Article continues after ad

Warzone 2 fans blast networking issues in Season 2

In a March 4 Reddit thread, Warzone player ‘ThatNeonZebraAgain’ hit out at the devs over the latency and packet loss issues that have recently made the battle royale unplayable.

“Since around Season 2, I’ve had more games than not with unplayable latency and/or packet issues,” they said.

“Just tried to join 3 different solo matches and each one my latency was yo-yoing from 150-300. Other times over the past few weeks, the latency appears normal but my and the squadmates are rubberbanding around periodically.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Sometimes some squadmates have these issues while others don’t, and vice versa. We haven’t found any pattern to it.”

Article continues after ad

The player continued: If I test my latency on any of the various internet speed test websites, it’s normal. What in the hell happened to the servers? And more importantly, are they going to do anything about it?!

Many are also experiencing the same issues, leaving them contemplating quitting the game until the lag is resolved. “I’m not playing until the lag is fixed,” one wrote.

Others are doubtful that the devs will take any action. “Same for me. They probably won’t do anything about it until people stop playing the game,” they said.

Hopefully, we’ll see the devs make some much-needed server improvements in the near future.