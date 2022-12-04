Warzone 2 players outraged by “toxic” spectators cheating via text chat

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at alec.mullins@dexerto.com or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

Warzone 2’s proximity chat is a highly-praised addition to the franchise but the text chat is significantly less popular and it’s only getting worse now that dead spectators are using it to cheat.

Lobby-wide text chat is a new addition to Call of Duty’s battle royale franchise in Warzone 2. In theory, it allows players to fire off quick messages to other teams similar to the proximity chat feature, but it comes with some unintended side effects.

Players have now discovered that their fallen competitors can absolutely ruin matches by feeding the entire lobby callouts, effectively exposing them to any number of bloodthirsty teams who might want to take advantage of the situation.

Article continues after ad

Warzone 2 players mindblown by dead enemies cheating via text chat

As seen in the video below, all it takes is one salty enemy to turn things into an unbelievable headache. In the clip, Silver-Anybody is making their way around the train tracks in Al-Mazrah and is trying to position themselves safely from the rest of the action.

They get into a fight and instead of being able to back up and armor up in safety, a text chatter named Jamal repeatedly leaks his every move.

This ultimately resulted in our hero getting knocked down, but Self-Revive saved the day and they were able to get back in the mix. Thankfully, the underhanded tactics from Jamal weren’t enough to completely ruin things, as our POV player rallies to clean up the rest of the lobby and win the game anyway.

Article continues after ad

The commenters under the post were all in agreeance that this kind of dirty tactic shouldn’t be in the game and that allowing dead players to chime into the text chat was a big oversight from the developers.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“This is so beyond broken,” one player commented. “Hopefully this gets voted to the top of the page and fixed by the devs somehow.”

Another fan replied to that comment and didn’t hold back about how ridiculous they found the whole situation. “This feature has been around for at least two decades in various games/custom servers, this should be CAKE for a company like Activision.”

Article continues after ad

So far there hasn’t been any indication that the Warzone 2 team is looking into updating this feature, but it’s always a good idea to keep an eye on their Trello board to what they’re focusing on every day.