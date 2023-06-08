Warzone 2 players slam major Season 4 change made “for bots”

Warzone 2 players have voiced their concerns over new features coming to the battle royale in Season 4, with some claiming they’re aimed too much at accommodating casual and lower-skilled players.

Between the original Warzone and Warzone 2, there have been plenty of complaints from players about the devs focusing on attracting casual players to the battle royale.

Many of these complaints have revolved around the devs focusing more on skin bundles and tweaking the time to kill for seemingly lesser-skilled players, rather than targeting some of the longer-standing issues with the game. Some players have claimed this has been done in a bid to keep these casual players for ditching Warzone for something else like Apex Legends.

Well, with Season 4 of Warzone 2 around the corner, there is another gripe that players have as they believe a new feature is aimed at accommodating these players again.

Warzone 2 players worried about Vengeance Icon in Season 4

What’s got their backs up is the new ‘Vengeance Icon’ that is coming next season alongside the Vondel map in Resurgence. As the name suggests, players be pointed in the direction of where their teammates have been eliminated. Though, it won’t give you the exact location like a UAV.

“Honestly just insane how hand holding everything in this game is,” said one annoyed player. “Another thing made for bots,” another commented. “If this doesn’t scream catering to bad/bot players, I don’t know what is,” another said.

“I feel like too many of these features will really just make the game feel cluttered and hand-holdish. Like just let the players use at least a bit of critical thinking to figure out where everyone is,” added another.

With the indicator not giving an exact location, some players suggested it would be “fair” after a while.

It remains to be seen if this icon will be tweaked before long, but we’ll wait to have until Season 4 for that anyway.