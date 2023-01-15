Warzone 2 players flame devs after witnessing wild “connection adversity” clutch

Warzone 2 can be a mixed bag when the server connection isn’t perfect, and a few players decided to vent about the problem after watching a miraculous lag-filled clutch.

Things move fast in Warzone 2, and even a little bit of lag can completely ruin a team’s momentum if it happens at an unlucky moment.

One squad was on the verge of winning a match when things started to get a little funky. Instead of panicking and letting the incident ruin their chances, cooler heads prevailed, and they collected an odd-but-satisfying win.

Afterward, the POV player was relaxed about the situation, but several others were fired up on their behalf.

Warzone 2 players roast devs after bizarre clutch

In the clip, user FredgeZapp navigated through a ton of rubberbanding while collecting the last kills of the game.

It would be nothing special on its own, but the fact that it takes two whole magazines and a veritable barrage of melees to get the job done makes it pretty impressive.

When posting the video, Zapp reminded people that lag isn’t the end of the world and that it’s better to push through it than to instantly tilt.

“In the face of server connection adversity, it’s important not to panic,” his caption reads.

However, there weren’t many who shared that same kind of brightside view of the situation.

Thinly veiled insults towards Activision, like “small indie company” and “billion-millisecond ping,” made it to the top of the thread, standing atop a small mountain of other critical messages.

One commenter harkened back to a simpler time in the gaming world, recalling that they used to be able to “run Starcraft off of dialup.”

Another insinuated that the game’s servers are actually getting progressively worse. “I swear the servers are worse now than on launch day? On launch, they were overwhelmed, but all our games played fine…”

Whether or not it’s true can likely only be answered by the devs themselves, but the fans certainly seemed convinced.