Warzone 2 players divided over potential Season 3 sniper buff

Some Warzone 2 players believe Season 3 could buff sniper rifles, creating a divide among players.

In Warzone 1, sniper rifles one shot kill enemies if you hit a headshot. Infinity Ward backtracked for the battle royale sequel, preventing snipers from one-hit killing. The design choice made sniper rifles significantly less popular.

According to WZ Ranked, the top-class option only has a pick rate of 3.9%. During Season 2, incendiary ammunition enabled snipers to one-shot kill enemies again. After one week, the developers stepped in and reverted the change.

As Season 3 approaches, it looks as though the developers may give one-shot sniper rifles another go, and fans don’t know how to feel.

Warzone 2 community split over one-shot snipers

Sniping in Warzone 2 isn't as effective as it was in WZ1.

In Season 2 Reloaded, the developers tested one-shot kill snipers again. During the St. Patricks Day event, a special Victus XMR sniper didn’t just instant kill to the head, but after any successful shot.

Community members were annoyed when the powerful weapon was removed. In the early Season 3 blog, the developers stated: “Patch notes will include balancing updates, such as a crucial change to sniper rifles.”

Players inferred that means another go around of snipers being able to one-shot kill enemies, resulting in a debate on Reddit.

WZ1 players grimaced at the thought of going up against one-shot snipers, such as the Kar98k and Swiss.

“One-shot snipers were fine, but the Kar98k and Swiss were obnoxious to fight against in certain close/mid-range engagements and needed to be nerfed.”

One user argued that to counter an unbalanced meta: “If they are going to make changes for WZ2, heavy snipers should be one shot, and marksman rifles should be two shot.”

Warzone 2 players have a love-and-hate relationship with snipers. If the class does return to dominance in Season 3, it will be interesting to see how much the meta shifts.