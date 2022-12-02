Warzone 2 players claim LA Thieves’ “Roze 2.0” skin isn’t actually pay to win

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

Warzone 2 players are unconvinced that the CDL LA Thieves skin, which has been dubbed “Roze 2.0”, is actually as OP as the original.

When it exploded in popularity, Fortnite set the path for battle royale games to follow when they started introducing character and weapon skins for players to buy.

Call of Duty has followed that model and, like every other battle royale, states that cosmetics don’t give a competitive advantage to players. However, fans would disagree with that statement given that there have been “pay to win” skins and weapon bundles released over the last few years.

Arguably, the most controversial of which has been the all-black, wetsuit skin for the Roze operator. At one point, almost everyone in Warzone was using the skin, as you could literally hide in the shadows and get the drop on unsuspecting enemies.

Warzone 2 players doubt CDL LA Thieves skin is “Roze 2.0”

Well, in Warzone 2.0, they’ve now released the 2022 Call of Duty League skins, and LA Thieves’ offering bares a pretty close resemblance to Roze. Though, it does have a massive red LA insignia on the chest.

Players have already flocked to buy the bundle, but others remain wary of it actually being as good as the original Roze skin. “Not sure how good this is, because of the bright red on both the front and back, plus the fact the lighting is 100x better,” said one fan.

“Black doesn’t really help too much in this game, the lighting is a ton better. It’s almost a hindrance now,” added another. “Not even close to what Roze was in the context of Warzone 1,” another commented.

Some suggested that the ghillie suit skins are actually the most OP, given all the bushes and shrubbery around the map.

As noted, the skin has already proven popular with players, so much so that it’s shot into the top 100 of most-bought items on Steam since its release. And while streamers like Aydan believe it’s OP, who knows if it’ll stay up there if players don’t trust it as much as the classic Roze look.